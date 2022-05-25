No Man’s Sky Leviathan update Patch Notes – Updates and changes

The upcoming seventh expedition in No Man’s Sky is set to kick-off thanks to the recently released Leviathan update for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Earlier today developer Hello Games announced the upcoming episodic narrative adventure is coming soon, which will introduce a time loop mechanic. Alongside the news, Hello Games has also released a bevy of additions and changes to the games in a blog post which are all available now.

The update’s new additions to the game include a space whale, new rewards/posters, a Whalestalker Cloak, a base, and to face off with the update’s titular Leviathan. Some of the biggest changes include fixed GPU crash issues for players on PS4, a significant memory optimization solution for Xbox Series S users, and as well as fixed issues pertaining to audio/text/UI.

For a full list of updates and changes in the Leviathan update, check out the No Man’s Sky patch notes below.

Leviathan Expedition

Expedition Seven, the Leviathan, will begin shortly

This expedition takes players on a narrative-driven roguelike adventure to break a time-loop curse, where each death means a reset of the loop

Players can work together to assist Specialist Polo as they research the loop, increasing the quality of rewards and upgrades for each new iteration

Rewards include new posters; a Whalestalker Cloak; a juvenile cosmic leviathan suitable for construction within a base; and a chance to come face to face with the fully-grown Leviathan itself

PvP will default to off during this expedition

Bug Fixes