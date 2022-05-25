No Man’s Sky Leviathan update Patch Notes – Updates and changes
Adds a time loop element alongside multiple additions and even more bug fixes.
The upcoming seventh expedition in No Man’s Sky is set to kick-off thanks to the recently released Leviathan update for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. Earlier today developer Hello Games announced the upcoming episodic narrative adventure is coming soon, which will introduce a time loop mechanic. Alongside the news, Hello Games has also released a bevy of additions and changes to the games in a blog post which are all available now.
The update’s new additions to the game include a space whale, new rewards/posters, a Whalestalker Cloak, a base, and to face off with the update’s titular Leviathan. Some of the biggest changes include fixed GPU crash issues for players on PS4, a significant memory optimization solution for Xbox Series S users, and as well as fixed issues pertaining to audio/text/UI.
For a full list of updates and changes in the Leviathan update, check out the No Man’s Sky patch notes below.
Leviathan Expedition
- Expedition Seven, the Leviathan, will begin shortly
- This expedition takes players on a narrative-driven roguelike adventure to break a time-loop curse, where each death means a reset of the loop
- Players can work together to assist Specialist Polo as they research the loop, increasing the quality of rewards and upgrades for each new iteration
- Rewards include new posters; a Whalestalker Cloak; a juvenile cosmic leviathan suitable for construction within a base; and a chance to come face to face with the fully-grown Leviathan itself
- PvP will default to off during this expedition
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a GPU crash on PlayStation 4
- Introduced a significant memory optimization for Xbox Series S
- Fixed an issue that could cause a mission blocker if players were sent to an outlaw station to speak with an NPC or terminal not present in outlaw systems
- Fixed an issue that could cause a mission blocker if players were sent to speak to an NPC on the Space Station (typically a recruit for their base) who had taken part in the tutorial sequence
- Fixed an issue that could cause doors to fail to open on derelict freighters if several slime pieces were destroyed at the same time
- Fixed a rare mission blocker that could occur when attempting to locate a planet with high sentinel activity
- Fixed a rare mission blocker in the Trace of Metal mission, which would cause players to be sent to a Sentinel Hive many tens of thousands of light-years away
- Fixed a number of issues that could occur when joining players from the friends list page
- Fixed an issue that could cause settlement charts to fail to find a settlement, yet still be consumed
- Fixed a number of significant visual issues with wire placement
- Fixed an issue that could cause a small number of X-class procedural upgrades to have unexpectedly low stats
- Solar-class starships now display their sails on the inventory page
- Fixed a small number of cases where items received from dismantling products or opening other items would be placed into the wrong inventory
- The default craft amount for Creature Pellets has been increased, allowing more pellets to be crafted for the same cost
- Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to manifest on outlaw stations, resulting in badly generated text
- Fixed an issue that could cause Traveller NPCs to manifest using Apollo or Null’s appearance
- Fixed an issue that could cause the ship damaged VFX to continue playing even after the ship was repaired
- Fixed an issue that could cause freighter battle missions to fail to trigger properly while the player was on the Under a Rebel Star mission
- Fixed a visual issue with some specific underground creatures
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent interaction with some objects during specific network conditions
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent atmospheric frigate flybys on planets with high mountains.
- Fixed a UI issue that could cause the ship upgrade screen to automatically close after installing a new cargo slot, even if the player could afford to purchase additional slots
- Fixed a number of minor text issues
- Fixed a number of audio issues