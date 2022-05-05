Omnium Stars in Lost Ark, explained

Lost Ark has tons of different collectibles available in the game, such as Island Souls and Ignea Tokens. One of these collectibles is available late into the game as you enter Tier 3 content. Omnium Stars are special collectibles that you can start earning once you unlock Punika, and gathering these will give you great rewards.

Currently, there are 7 Omnium Stars available to collect in the game. Like other collectibles, such as Island Souls or Giant’s Hearts, Omnium Stars can be obtained in a variety of different methods. You might receive an Omnium Star as a quest reward, as a random drop from a boss, or through Rapports for different NPCs.

When you collect an Omnium Star, you can turn them into the NPC Albion in Punika. Here is his location:

The more Omnium Stars you collect, the more rewards you can earn. Here is a list of all the rewards you can earn from Albion as you turn in more Omnium Stars:

Number of Omnium Stars Rewards 1 Omnium Star Stat Increase Potion (+5 to Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence) 2 Omnium Stars Greater Skill Point Potion (+6 Skill Points) 3 Omnium Stars Epic Overwhelm Rune (On skill hit, Stagger Damage +20%) 4 Omnium Stars Greater Stat Increase Potion (+25 to Strength, Dexterity, Intelligence) 5 Omnium Stars Legendary Wealth Rune (On skill hit, Specialty Meter gain +40%) 6 Omnium Stars Greater Skill Point Potion (+6 Skill Points) 7 Omnium Stars Legendary Protection Rune (Gain 12% Max HP as a shield while casting skill)

You can check how many collectibles you have by going to your collectibles page. To go there, hit “Adventure” on the bottom right of your screen, then hit the “Collectibles” tab. Alternatively, you can use the default hotkey, Alt + L, to reach the collectible page quicker.

From this page, you can see the progress of your Omnium Star collection. You can also see which specific Omnium Star you’re missing, as well as the method to obtain the Omnium Star. Be sure to grab as many of these Omnium Stars as possible to rack up these important rewards.

How to get all Omnium Stars in Lost Ark

Here is how to get each Omnium Star in Lost Ark:

Omnium Star #1

The first Omnium Star is obtainable through a short quest in Punika. Complete the quest, “Whispering Star,” and you’ll receive this Omnium Star as a reward. You’ll need to have finished the Punika main story, and begin the questline “Where Memories Begin.” Following this, complete the quests “Berver’s Friend,” “A Trace of Light,” and then “Whispering Star.”

Omnium Star #2

This is done by completing the Reputation bar of the Una’s Daily Task “Pond of Purification,” and then “Madness Piles on the Altar.” You need to do “Pond of Purification” seven times, and then “Madness Piles on the Altar” 14 times.

Omnium Star #3

Get Nia to the “Trusted” stage in her Rapport. You will need over 50,000 Rapport Points to get her to this stage.

Omnium Star #4

Exchange 8,016 Sun Coins with the Spearfish Hunting Guild Vessel boat outside of Punika’s docks.

Omnium Star #5

This Omnium Star is obtainable from the Moake field boss. You can follow this guide for more detail on how to beat the Moake boss. You can receive an Omnium Star as a random drop after Moake is defeated.

Omnium Star #6

You can get this Omnium Star as a random drop at the conclusion of the daily dungeon on Anguished Isle. You can follow this guide for a deeper look at how to clear Anguished Isle.

Omnium Star #7

You can get this Omnium Star as a random drop at the conclusion of the weekly dungeon called Chaos Line. You can follow this guide for a deeper look at how to clear the Chaos Line weekly.