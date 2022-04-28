Overwatch 2 Bastion guide – Tips, Strategies, Counters and more

Bastion received several chances in Overwatch 2 compared to its previous kit set in Overwatch 1. Not only does Bastion have a new ultimate attack, but you won’t be able to self-repair anymore as an ability, making it a bit easier to defeat it and forcing you to consider your placement with this hero. In this guide, we’re going to cover tips, strategies, and counters for Bastion in Overwatch 2.

All Bastion’s abilities

These are all of Bastion’s abilities you’ll be using while playing as them in Overwatch 2.

Passive As a damage role, Bastion has increased movement speed

A-36 Tactical Grenade (Right-mouse button) Fire a bomb that bounces off walls and explodes when it impacts enemies or the ground

Reconfigure (Left shift) Switch between weapon configurations

Configuration: Artillery Become immobile and fire up to three powerful artillery shells



Bastion’s primary ability will be his Reconfigure, allowing him to switch between Assult and Recon. The Recon form is his standard, where he’s walking around and firing his lightweight weapon. As the Assault form, he’ll be in a slower tank that unleashes a rapid-fire machine gun, capable of downing opponents in a matter of seconds, especially if they cannot out evade his attack in time. Mowing down enemies in the Assault form can make short work of a team.

How to play as Bastion

Previously, Bastion’s turret form made him unstoppable and a priority focus for team fights. He remains a desirable target in his more mobile Assault form, but he’s lost the ability to self-heal in Overwatch 2. As a result, you’ll want to be more careful with using your Assault form. The standard Recon attack is relatively powerful, especially if you need to finish off an enemy target you’ve already been hitting with your Assault attacks.

Placement is vital when using Bastion. We recommend using the high ground to maneuver around enemies and enable your Assault form whenever flanking an enemy team. If someone on your team can send out a well-placed stun, you can make short work of them as Bastion. When directly battling someone, opening with your Tactical Grenade and finishing them off in the Recon form allows you to reserve your Assault attacks for more significant team fights.

Good teammates to play with Bastion

Bastion pairs reasonably well with multiple heroes in Overwatch. Supports who can perform single-target heals, such as Ana, Mercy, and Zenyatta, effectively keep Bastion alive. For your tank, Orisa, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Sigma, and Zarya are all effective in taking advantage of Bastion’s high-powered attacks, capable of pinning opponents down for a Bastion to target successfully.

All counters and who to counter with Bastion

Suppose you’re looking to counter a Bastion. In that case, Cassidy’s Magnetic Grenade can deal heavy damage to it, Echo can evade Bastion’s quick-fire attacks, as can Pharah, Reaper can sneak up on Bastion and quickly dart away. Symmetra can cook a confident Bastion using her sentry turrets. While Mei can no longer freeze a Bastion, she can slow them down, making it easier to pin one. Although Bastion has plenty of power, you can find it promptly overwhelmed when backed into a corner.

Bastion effectively takes down many of the weaker heroes, such as any of the Damage or Support roles. Of course, the same can happen to tanks, but they’re pretty tough to take down, even if Bastion has free reign to attack them while in its Assault form.

Bastion has had several chances for Overwatch 2, but many feel for the better. You won’t be able to sit in a corner with him while using his Reconfigure ability, and you can no longer self-heal. However, it makes you more creative with your placement with the hero, and you’ll find yourself engaged in many team fights, the best way to flank as the happiest portable tank in Overwatch.