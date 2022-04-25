Overwatch 2 Beta PC requirements and recommended specs

The cavalry’s here, and your PC needs to be ready to play Overwatch 2 if you want to join Tracer’s latest adventures in the beta. It will be launching on April 26 and will last until May 17, so if your specs don’t meet the list, it’s time to get a move on.

The PC requirements and recommended specs include:

Requirements

Operating system: Windows® 7 / Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel® Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 600 series, AMD Radeon HD 7000 series

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

Recommended



Operating system: Windows® 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)

Processor: Intel® Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5

Video: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB available hard drive space

As Dot Esports has noted, the specs are higher than the previous entry. This may cause confusion for some, especially your friends who want to join in on the chaos. Consoles will also be out of the picture, but their integration is planned for later beta dates.

If you have the specs and want to join in the beta with your PC, it may be difficult. You can sign up through the Battle.net app, but there will also be Twitch drops by certain content creators. This will start on April 27 and you’ll become eligible for a Twitch drop after four hours of watching these specific events.

The streamers include the likes of LemonKiwi, QueenE, GetQuakedOn, Blizzholics, and many others. You’ll likely be able to find one stream you’d watch. Unfortunately nor their save data, neither yours will carry over from the early access build to the full game.