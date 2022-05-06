Overwatch 2 Hero Tier List – The best characters in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 boasts a plethora of characters that players can pick from. Each character has a unique kit, and every character is viable under the right scenario. However, as is the case with every multiplayer game, some characters are more potent than others. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list, ranking every character in the game.

S Tier

Genji

Lucio

Reaper

Soldier 76

Tracer

A Tier

Ana

Brigitte

Doomfist

D. Va

Mei

Mercy

Moira

Orisa

Sigma

Sombra

B Tier

Ash

Baptiste

Cassidy

Hanzo

Reinhardt

Sojourn

Torbjörn

Widowmaker

Winston

Wrecking Ball

C Tier

Bastion

Echo

Junkrat

Pharah

Zarya

Zenyatta

D Tier

Hog

Symmetra

Since the game is yet to leave the alpha phase, we can expect many changes to the characters moving forward. As of now, the meta has been dominated by tanks or characters with high mobility. Hence, characters such as Orisa and Genji are high on the list. Furthermore, characters that do not rely heavily on teammates and can efficiently self peel are currently highly valuable.

Another thing to keep in mind, a character’s viability can change depending upon your play style and preference. Soldier 76 is extremely easy to play and can be effective without much prior practice. However, a character like Sojourn, who has a steep learning curve, can be more rewarding than Soldier 76 if you invest a lot of time practising his kit.