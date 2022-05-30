Path of Champions 2.0 Guide/Walkthrough for Legends of Runeterra

With the new Legends of Runeterra expansion, Worldwalker, finally out and in players’ hands, the most popular game mode in the game had received a major facelift. Dubbed Path of Champions 2.0, the game mode has gone through some major changes to how it functions — so much so, that a full progression reset was warranted. But fret not, we are here to guide you through all of the changes and how the new mechanics of the mode now work.

First, let us briefly summarize all of the changes that had come with the Path of Champions 2.0, before diving in detail into how the new mechanics work:

Two new regions were added to the map — Noxus and Demacia.

New permanent progression system: Legend Levels that are tied to your profile and boost all your Champions. Champion Star Levels that boost each individual Champion separately.

Adventures split into Champion Adventures and World Adventures.

What happened to your previous progression?

Just gleaning at the list of changes, it is clear why a full reset of the Path was warranted. That means that your previous progression has been rolled back to the beginning, but don’t fret — there are shortcuts and rewards in place for those who have played the first version of the Path of Champions. To get a bit of a head start with the new system, you will receive the following rewards, depending on your previous progression in the old Adventure system:

Complete any Adventure:

Scroll of Runeterra Card Back

Champion’s Vault (this is a special vault that contains champion fragments to unlock either Jhin or Annie, selected randomly)

Defeat Gangplank with any champion:

All above rewards

Plaque of Runeterra Card Back

Silver Vault (contains a handful of random champion fragments)

Defeat Viktor with any champion:

All above rewards

Gem of Runeterra Card Back

Champion’s Vault (this is a special vault that contains champion fragments to unlock either Bard or Illaoi, selected randomly)

Defeat Viktor with 3 different champions:

All above rewards

Adventuring! Emote

Gold Vault (contains a large number of random champion fragments)

Champion roster changes

Not all Champions that were available in the previous version of the Path of Champions will be there from the start of the new Path. Riot plans to reevaluate and rework the progression paths of some of the removed Champions, and return them to the roster at a later date. However, new Champions will be joining the roster to make up for them, and here we present the full list of Champions available with the new Path of Champions:

Jhin

Bard

Illaoi

Annie

Garen

Lux

Darius

Yasuo

Lee Sin

Miss Fortune

Jinx

Vi

The new progression system

As we have mentioned earlier, the new progression system comes in three distinct flavours:

Legend Levels— Your overall profile progression on the Path. Each level provides general boosts to all your Champions, such as extra rerolls, better rewards, etc.

Champion Levels — Individual Champion’s general progression, fueled by XP as you play the Adventures with them. Provides granular boosts to the Champion’s deck and playstyle.

Champion Star Levels — Broader, more impactful power boost to Champions. Unlocked with Champion Fragments that drop from Adventures and Chests.

Image via Riot

Playing the new Adventures provides you with Legend XP and Champion XP for the Champion you’re currently playing. With daily and weekly quests, you can also sometimes earn extra Champion Fragments, which can then in turn be spent to either unlock the Champion you don’t yet have, or to upgrade an owned Champion to the next Star Level.

Each Champion can currently be upgraded to a total of three Star Levels, which unlock further Champion Adventures and special Relics, but Riot has hinted at plans to further expand on this system down the line.

Champion & World Adventures

Champion Adventures are structured similarly to how the Piltover & Zaun Adventures worked during the Arcane event, with Champion-specific missions and stories for you to play through. And while before those were limited to only four Champions, every Champion gets a set of their own specific Adventures with the new system. To unlock and play in those Adventures, you first have to level up their Champion Star Levels.

Image via Riot

That’s where World Adventures come into play. These are more general and shared between all Champions in your roster. They vary in difficulty (stars) and some of them provide special awards if you complete them within certain parameters — such as with a specific Champion, then with Champions from a specific region, etc.

Therefore, you would normally play a Champion Adventure, then progress through some World Adventures to boost your powers, and then return back to the more specific Champion Adventures, or progress to the next one, even mixing in other Champions from your roster to even out the levelling curve.