Path of Exile’s Sentinel League: All challenges, rewards, and more
Now start earning rewards from six completed challenges.
With the new Sentinel League in Path of Exile looming close, Grinding Gear Games has announced the new and slightly revamped challenge system. You still have to complete 40 of them. However, this time around, you will start earning rewards from six completed challenges, unlike the previous leagues where the first rewards started after completing 12 challenges.
The challenges are slated to be overall more difficult than in previous leagues, while players work on obtaining all of the pieces for the two Ophidian Armor sets and their hideout totem pole.
Check below for the full list of new challenges:
Learning the Ropes
Complete each of the following tasks.
- Purchase a Gem from a Vendor
- Socket a Jewel into your Passive Skill Tree
- Equip an Item with 4 or more Linked Sockets
The Basics of Sentinels
Complete each of the following encounters.
- Deploy a Sentinel
- Defeat a Rare Monster which is empowered by a Sentinel
- Defeat a Rogue Exile which is empowered by a Sentinel
- Defeat an Act Boss which is empowered by a Sentinel
Complete Vendor Recipes
Complete vendor recipes to receive each of the following items. A vendor recipe is when you trade a specific combination of items to a vendor, not when you buy items from their purchase screen.
- Magic Boots with at least 10% increased Movement Speed
- Orb of Chance
- Unique Item
- Skill Gem
Defeat these Act Bosses I
Defeat each of the following Unique Act Bosses.
- Act 1: Merveil, the Twisted
- Act 2: Vaal Oversoul
- Act 3: Dominus, Ascendant
- Act 4: Malachai, The Nightmare
- Act 5: Kitava, the Insatiable
Complete Encounters I
Complete each of the following encounters.
- Complete a Vaal Side Area
- Choose an Ascendancy
- Complete encounter at Bestiary Blood Altar
- Defeat an Incursion Architect
Use Sentinels
Use each of the following Sentinels to Empower monsters.
- Rusted Stalker Sentinel
- Bronze Stalker Sentinel
- Cobalt Stalker Sentinel
- Brimstone Stalker Sentinel
- Emberstone Stalker Sentinel
- Obsidian Stalker Sentinel
- Cryptic Stalker Sentinel
- Primeval Stalker Sentinel
- Ancient Stalker Sentinel
- Bronze Pandemonium Sentinel
- Cobalt Pandemonium Sentinel
- Brimstone Pandemonium Sentinel
- Emberstone Pandemonium Sentinel
- Obsidian Pandemonium Sentinel
- Cryptic Pandemonium Sentinel
- Primeval Pandemonium Sentinel
- Ancient Pandemonium Sentinel
- Bronze Apex Sentinel
- Cobalt Apex Sentinel
- Brimstone Apex Sentinel
- Emberstone Apex Sentinel
- Obsidian Apex Sentinel
- Cryptic Apex Sentinel
- Primeval Apex Sentinel
- Ancient Apex Sentinel
- Cosmic Apex Sentinel
Defeat these Act Bosses II
Defeat each of the following Unique Act Bosses.
- Act 6: Tsoagoth, The Brine King
- Act 7: Arakaali, Spinner of Shadows
- Act 8: Lunaris, Eternal Moon and Solaris, Eternal Sun
- Act 9: The Depraved Trinity
- Act 10: Kitava, the Insatiable
Defeat Magic or Rare Monsters
Defeat Magic or Rare Monsters with 18 of the following Modifiers.
- Abberath-touched
- Arakaali-touched
- Brine King-touched
- Crystal-skinned
- Effigy
- Empowered Elements
- Empowering Minions
- Innocence-touched
- Invulnerable
- Kitava-touched
- Lunaris-touched
- Magma Barrier
- Mana Siphoner
- Mirror Image
- Opulent
- Shakari-touched
- Solaris-touched
- Trickster
- Tukohama-touched
- Voidspawn of Abaxoth
Complete Breach Encounters
Complete each of the following Breach encounters.
- Complete 100 Breaches
- Defeat Chayula, Who Dreamt outside of its Domain
- Defeat Xesht-Ula, the Open Hand
- Complete a Flawless Breachstone
Defeat Possessed Rogue Exiles
Defeat each of the following Possessed Rogue Exiles.
- Ailentia Rac
- Ainsley Varrich
- Antalie Napora
- Armios Bell
- Ash Lessard
- Augustina Solaria
- Aurelio Voidsinger
- Baracus Phraxisanct
- Bolt Brownfur
- Damoi Tui
- Dena Lorenni
- Eoin Greyfur
- Igna Phoenix
- Ion Darkshroud
- Jonah Unchained
- Kirmes Olli
- Lael Furia
- Magnus Stonethorn
- Minara Anemina
- Ohne Trix
- Orra Greengate
- Oyra Ona
- Sevet Tetherein
- Thena Moga
- Thom Imperial
- Tinevin Highdove
- Torr Olgosso
- Ultima Thule
- Ulysses Morvant
- Vanth Agiel
- Vickas Giantbone
- Wilorin Demontamer
- Xandro Blooddrinker
- Zacharie Desmarais
Complete Essence Encounters
Complete each of the following Essence encounters.
- Crack open 150 Essence Monoliths
- Defeat an Essence Monster which has at least 5 Rare Modifiers
- Defeat an Essence Monster that has 8 Essences in an area level of 80 or higher
- Defeat an Essence Monster that has at least 2 of the following Essences: Hysteria, Horror, Delirium, Insanity
Assemble Sentinels
Assemble Sentinels in each of the following ways.
- Assemble a Sentinel using a Power Core
- Assemble a Sentinel that can’t be naturally obtained
- Assemble a Rare Sentinel with six modifiers
- Assemble a Unique Sentinel
Complete Domination Encounters
Defeat each of the following targets while affected by the Covetous Shrine buff.
- Map Boss
- Breach Boss in the Wild
- Essence Monster
- Metamorph
- Delirium Boss
- Shaper or Elder Guardian
Complete Metamorph Encounters
Complete each of the following Metamorph encounters.
- Defeat a Metamorph which is comprised of five Unique body parts
- Defeat a Metamorph which has 5 different Rare modifiers
- Defeat a Metamorph and a Rogue Metamorph within five seconds of one another
- Defeat a Metamorph in Tane’s Laboratory
Complete Harvest Encounters
Complete each of the following Harvest encounters.
- Defeat a Harvest Boss
- Harvest the Heart of the Grove
- Sacrifice a stack of at least four Divination Cards and receive double that amount back
- Harvest at least 7 Crops in a single Sacred Grove
Complete Delirium Encounters
Complete each of the following Delirium encounters.
- Defeat a Map Boss while Delirious
- Obtain at least 200 Simulacrum Splinters from a single Delirium Mirror
- Complete a 100% Delirious Tier 16 Map which has at least four modifiers
- Complete Wave 30 of Simulacrum
Use Recombinators
Use Recombinators in each of the following ways.
- Combine a Six-linked item with an Enchanted item*
- Combine a Corrupted item with an item that has a Synthesis implicit modifier
- Combine an item with a Fractured modifier with an item that has been Split
- Combine an Influenced item with an item that has an Abyssal socket
*This challenge will be changed
Use Eldritch Altars
Use Eldritch Altars in each of the following ways.
- Activate 250 Searing Exarch Altars with Wrath of the Cosmos allocated
- Activate 250 Eater of Worlds Altars with Eldritch Gaze allocated
- Defeat a Tier 16 Map Boss in a Rare Map after having activated at least 6 Searing Exarch Altars in an area with Wrath of the Cosmos allocated
- Defeat a Tier 16 Map Boss in a Rare Map after having activated at least 4 Eater of Worlds Altars which have modifiers that affect the Map Boss with Eldritch Gaze allocated
Sheer Arrogance
Complete each of the following Invitations while they have at least five modifiers and are affected by Height of Hubris.
- Writhing Invitation
- Screaming Invitation
- Polaric Invitation
- Incandescent Invitation
- Maven’s Invitation: The Formed
- Maven’s Invitation: The Twisted
- Maven’s Invitation: The Forgotten
- Maven’s Invitation: The Hidden
- Maven’s Invitation: The Feared
- Maven’s Invitation: The Elderslayers
Cosmic Wounds: The Shaper
Defeat The Shaper in The Shaper’s Realm while the area is level 85.
Memento Mori
Defeat High Templar Venarius in Cortex while the area is level 85.
Powering the Sentinels
Complete each of the following objectives on your Sentinel Controller.
- Power up all three Sentinel Slots
- Reach 30 Power Units
Complete Unique Maps
Complete each of the following Unique Maps.
- Acton’s Nightmare
- Caer Blaidd, Wolfpack’s Den
- Death and Taxes
- Doryani’s Machinarium
- Hallowed Ground
- Maelström of Chaos
- Mao Kun
- Oba’s Cursed Trove
- Olmec’s Sanctum
- Pillars of Arun
- Poorjoy’s Asylum
- The Coward’s Trial
- The Putrid Cloister
- The Twilight Temple
- The Vinktar Square
- Vaults of Atziri
- Whakawairua Tuahu
The Perfect Storm
Defeat Sirus, Awakener of Worlds in Eye of the Storm while the area is level 85.
Cosmic Wounds: The Elder
Defeat The Elder in The Shaper’s Realm while the area is level 85.
Throw the Gauntlet
Defeat The Maven in Absence of Mercy and Empathy while the area is level 85.
Defeat Empowered Encounters
Defeat each of the following encounters while they are Empowered by a Sentinel.
- Defeat a Map Boss while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher
- Defeat a Delirium Boss while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher
- Defeat a Breach Boss in its domain while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher
- Defeat a Metamorph while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher
Thirst for Knowledge
Defeat The Searing Exarch in Absence of Patience and Wisdom while the area is level 85.
Insatiable Appetite
Defeat The Eater of Worlds in Absence of Symmetry and Harmony while the area is level 85.
Atlas Grinds
Complete each of the following Atlas Grinds.
- Activate 1,000 Searing Exarch Altars
- Activate 1,000 Eater of Worlds Altars
- Defeat 200 Witnessed Map Bosses
Defeat The Shaper Conditionally
Defeat The Shaper while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- While The Maven is Witnessing the encounter
- Without being affected by The Shaper’s Beam
- Without detonating any Volatile Anomalies
- While both The Shaper and You are Chilled
Complete Encounters II
Complete each of the following encounters.
- Complete an 8-mod Blight-ravaged Map
- Defeat an Expedition Unique Boss in an area level of 81 or higher
- Defeat at least 10 Unique Bosses in Domain of Timeless Conflict with at least four Unrelenting Emblems
- Defeat Aul, the Crystal King
Defeat The Black Star Conditionally
Defeat The Black Star while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity
- Without gaining more than 5 stacks of Crushing Darkness or Annihilating Light
- While you have at least 30 stacks of Annihilating Light and without gaining any stacks of Crushing Darkness
- While you have at least 30 stacks of Crushing Darkness and without gaining any stacks of Annihilating Light
Defeat The Infinite Hunger Conditionally
Defeat The Infinite Hunger while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity
- Without being hit by Vomit
- While you have at least 50 stacks of Corrosive Hunger
- Without gaining more than 20 stacks of Corrosive Hunger and after having been pulled under at least three times
Defeat The Searing Exarch Conditionally
Defeat The Searing Exarch while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity
- Without being affected by Cauterised Flesh
- After completing a Rolling Meteors phase without being hit by any Rolling Meteors from a set of Meteors cast while Searing Exarch is below 20% health and without using any Movement Skills
- Without being hit by Annihilation
Defeat The Eater of Worlds Conditionally
Defeat The Eater of Worlds while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity
- After beginning to drown at least 10 times
- Without being affected by more than 10 stacks of Inescapable Doom
- With “Unique Boss has 70% increased Area of Effect” modifier affecting the area
Defeat Empowered Map Bosses
Defeat each of the following Map Bosses in Rare 8-mod Tier 16 Maps while they are Empowered by Unique Sentinels.
- Defeat Suncaller Asha in Park Map while they are Empowered by The Angel of Vengeance
- Defeat Maligaro the Mutilator in Overgrown Shrine Map while they are Empowered by The Epiphany
- Defeat Amalgam of Nightmares in Carcass Map while they are Empowered by The Twisted Trinity
- Defeat Stone of the Currents in Wharf Map while they are Empowered by The Unbridled Tempest
- Defeat Shavronne the Sickening in Cells Map while they are Empowered by The Narcissist
- Defeat Doedre the Defiler in Sepulchre Map while they are Empowered by The Depraved
- Defeat Fire and Fury in Lava Chamber Map while they are Empowered by The Raging Inferno
- Defeat The Restless Shade in Grave Trough Map while they are Empowered by Insomnia
Defeat Uber Elder Conditionally
Defeat The Elder in The Shaper’s Realm while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- After defeating 3 Madness Propagators within 5 seconds
- Without taking damage from The Shaper’s Beam
- Without detonating any Volatile Anomalies
- After detonating 20 or more Volatile Anomalies
Defeat The Maven Conditionally
Defeat The Maven while fulfilling each of the following conditions.
- Without being hit by Cascade of Pain
- After successfully completing the Memory Game at least 5 times
- While affected by Maven’s Punishment
- Without being affected by Gravity Well
Complete Endgame Grinds
Complete any four of these encounters the specified number of times.
- Level 100
- Use the Divine Font in the Endgame Labyrinth 250 times
- Defeat 100 5-mod Rare Monsters in Tier 16 Maps
- Defeat 100 Uber Bosses
- Solo Delve Depth 600
- Defeat 200 Tier 16 Map Bosses with at least 50 Empowerment
The new Sentinel League releases May 13 on PC, and May 18 on consoles.