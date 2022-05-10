Path of Exile’s Sentinel League: All challenges, rewards, and more

With the new Sentinel League in Path of Exile looming close, Grinding Gear Games has announced the new and slightly revamped challenge system. You still have to complete 40 of them. However, this time around, you will start earning rewards from six completed challenges, unlike the previous leagues where the first rewards started after completing 12 challenges.

The challenges are slated to be overall more difficult than in previous leagues, while players work on obtaining all of the pieces for the two Ophidian Armor sets and their hideout totem pole.

Check below for the full list of new challenges:

Learning the Ropes

Complete each of the following tasks.

Purchase a Gem from a Vendor

Socket a Jewel into your Passive Skill Tree

Equip an Item with 4 or more Linked Sockets

The Basics of Sentinels

Complete each of the following encounters.

Deploy a Sentinel

Defeat a Rare Monster which is empowered by a Sentinel

Defeat a Rogue Exile which is empowered by a Sentinel

Defeat an Act Boss which is empowered by a Sentinel

Complete Vendor Recipes

Complete vendor recipes to receive each of the following items. A vendor recipe is when you trade a specific combination of items to a vendor, not when you buy items from their purchase screen.

Magic Boots with at least 10% increased Movement Speed

Orb of Chance

Unique Item

Skill Gem

Defeat these Act Bosses I

Defeat each of the following Unique Act Bosses.

Act 1: Merveil, the Twisted

Act 2: Vaal Oversoul

Act 3: Dominus, Ascendant

Act 4: Malachai, The Nightmare

Act 5: Kitava, the Insatiable

Complete Encounters I

Complete each of the following encounters.

Complete a Vaal Side Area

Choose an Ascendancy

Complete encounter at Bestiary Blood Altar

Defeat an Incursion Architect

Use Sentinels

Use each of the following Sentinels to Empower monsters.

Rusted Stalker Sentinel

Bronze Stalker Sentinel

Cobalt Stalker Sentinel

Brimstone Stalker Sentinel

Emberstone Stalker Sentinel

Obsidian Stalker Sentinel

Cryptic Stalker Sentinel

Primeval Stalker Sentinel

Ancient Stalker Sentinel

Bronze Pandemonium Sentinel

Cobalt Pandemonium Sentinel

Brimstone Pandemonium Sentinel

Emberstone Pandemonium Sentinel

Obsidian Pandemonium Sentinel

Cryptic Pandemonium Sentinel

Primeval Pandemonium Sentinel

Ancient Pandemonium Sentinel

Bronze Apex Sentinel

Cobalt Apex Sentinel

Brimstone Apex Sentinel

Emberstone Apex Sentinel

Obsidian Apex Sentinel

Cryptic Apex Sentinel

Primeval Apex Sentinel

Ancient Apex Sentinel

Cosmic Apex Sentinel

Defeat these Act Bosses II

Defeat each of the following Unique Act Bosses.

Act 6: Tsoagoth, The Brine King

Act 7: Arakaali, Spinner of Shadows

Act 8: Lunaris, Eternal Moon and Solaris, Eternal Sun

Act 9: The Depraved Trinity

Act 10: Kitava, the Insatiable

Defeat Magic or Rare Monsters

Defeat Magic or Rare Monsters with 18 of the following Modifiers.

Abberath-touched

Arakaali-touched

Brine King-touched

Crystal-skinned

Effigy

Empowered Elements

Empowering Minions

Innocence-touched

Invulnerable

Kitava-touched

Lunaris-touched

Magma Barrier

Mana Siphoner

Mirror Image

Opulent

Shakari-touched

Solaris-touched

Trickster

Tukohama-touched

Voidspawn of Abaxoth

Complete Breach Encounters

Complete each of the following Breach encounters.

Complete 100 Breaches

Defeat Chayula, Who Dreamt outside of its Domain

Defeat Xesht-Ula, the Open Hand

Complete a Flawless Breachstone

Defeat Possessed Rogue Exiles

Defeat each of the following Possessed Rogue Exiles.

Ailentia Rac

Ainsley Varrich

Antalie Napora

Armios Bell

Ash Lessard

Augustina Solaria

Aurelio Voidsinger

Baracus Phraxisanct

Bolt Brownfur

Damoi Tui

Dena Lorenni

Eoin Greyfur

Igna Phoenix

Ion Darkshroud

Jonah Unchained

Kirmes Olli

Lael Furia

Magnus Stonethorn

Minara Anemina

Ohne Trix

Orra Greengate

Oyra Ona

Sevet Tetherein

Thena Moga

Thom Imperial

Tinevin Highdove

Torr Olgosso

Ultima Thule

Ulysses Morvant

Vanth Agiel

Vickas Giantbone

Wilorin Demontamer

Xandro Blooddrinker

Zacharie Desmarais

Complete Essence Encounters

Complete each of the following Essence encounters.

Crack open 150 Essence Monoliths

Defeat an Essence Monster which has at least 5 Rare Modifiers

Defeat an Essence Monster that has 8 Essences in an area level of 80 or higher

Defeat an Essence Monster that has at least 2 of the following Essences: Hysteria, Horror, Delirium, Insanity

Assemble Sentinels

Assemble Sentinels in each of the following ways.

Assemble a Sentinel using a Power Core

Assemble a Sentinel that can’t be naturally obtained

Assemble a Rare Sentinel with six modifiers

Assemble a Unique Sentinel

Complete Domination Encounters

Defeat each of the following targets while affected by the Covetous Shrine buff.

Map Boss

Breach Boss in the Wild

Essence Monster

Metamorph

Delirium Boss

Shaper or Elder Guardian

Complete Metamorph Encounters

Complete each of the following Metamorph encounters.

Defeat a Metamorph which is comprised of five Unique body parts

Defeat a Metamorph which has 5 different Rare modifiers

Defeat a Metamorph and a Rogue Metamorph within five seconds of one another

Defeat a Metamorph in Tane’s Laboratory

Complete Harvest Encounters

Complete each of the following Harvest encounters.

Defeat a Harvest Boss

Harvest the Heart of the Grove

Sacrifice a stack of at least four Divination Cards and receive double that amount back

Harvest at least 7 Crops in a single Sacred Grove

Complete Delirium Encounters

Complete each of the following Delirium encounters.

Defeat a Map Boss while Delirious

Obtain at least 200 Simulacrum Splinters from a single Delirium Mirror

Complete a 100% Delirious Tier 16 Map which has at least four modifiers

Complete Wave 30 of Simulacrum

Use Recombinators

Use Recombinators in each of the following ways.

Combine a Six-linked item with an Enchanted item*

Combine a Corrupted item with an item that has a Synthesis implicit modifier

Combine an item with a Fractured modifier with an item that has been Split

Combine an Influenced item with an item that has an Abyssal socket

*This challenge will be changed

Use Eldritch Altars

Use Eldritch Altars in each of the following ways.

Activate 250 Searing Exarch Altars with Wrath of the Cosmos allocated

Activate 250 Eater of Worlds Altars with Eldritch Gaze allocated

Defeat a Tier 16 Map Boss in a Rare Map after having activated at least 6 Searing Exarch Altars in an area with Wrath of the Cosmos allocated

Defeat a Tier 16 Map Boss in a Rare Map after having activated at least 4 Eater of Worlds Altars which have modifiers that affect the Map Boss with Eldritch Gaze allocated

Sheer Arrogance

Complete each of the following Invitations while they have at least five modifiers and are affected by Height of Hubris.

Writhing Invitation

Screaming Invitation

Polaric Invitation

Incandescent Invitation

Maven’s Invitation: The Formed

Maven’s Invitation: The Twisted

Maven’s Invitation: The Forgotten

Maven’s Invitation: The Hidden

Maven’s Invitation: The Feared

Maven’s Invitation: The Elderslayers

Cosmic Wounds: The Shaper

Defeat The Shaper in The Shaper’s Realm while the area is level 85.

Memento Mori

Defeat High Templar Venarius in Cortex while the area is level 85.

Powering the Sentinels

Complete each of the following objectives on your Sentinel Controller.

Power up all three Sentinel Slots

Reach 30 Power Units

Complete Unique Maps

Complete each of the following Unique Maps.

Acton’s Nightmare

Caer Blaidd, Wolfpack’s Den

Death and Taxes

Doryani’s Machinarium

Hallowed Ground

Maelström of Chaos

Mao Kun

Oba’s Cursed Trove

Olmec’s Sanctum

Pillars of Arun

Poorjoy’s Asylum

The Coward’s Trial

The Putrid Cloister

The Twilight Temple

The Vinktar Square

Vaults of Atziri

Whakawairua Tuahu

The Perfect Storm

Defeat Sirus, Awakener of Worlds in Eye of the Storm while the area is level 85.

Cosmic Wounds: The Elder

Defeat The Elder in The Shaper’s Realm while the area is level 85.

Throw the Gauntlet

Defeat The Maven in Absence of Mercy and Empathy while the area is level 85.

Defeat Empowered Encounters

Defeat each of the following encounters while they are Empowered by a Sentinel.

Defeat a Map Boss while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher

Defeat a Delirium Boss while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher

Defeat a Breach Boss in its domain while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher

Defeat a Metamorph while it has at least 50 Empowerment in an area of level 80 or higher

Thirst for Knowledge

Defeat The Searing Exarch in Absence of Patience and Wisdom while the area is level 85.

Insatiable Appetite

Defeat The Eater of Worlds in Absence of Symmetry and Harmony while the area is level 85.

Atlas Grinds

Complete each of the following Atlas Grinds.

Activate 1,000 Searing Exarch Altars

Activate 1,000 Eater of Worlds Altars

Defeat 200 Witnessed Map Bosses

Defeat The Shaper Conditionally

Defeat The Shaper while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

While The Maven is Witnessing the encounter

Without being affected by The Shaper’s Beam

Without detonating any Volatile Anomalies

While both The Shaper and You are Chilled

Complete Encounters II

Complete each of the following encounters.

Complete an 8-mod Blight-ravaged Map

Defeat an Expedition Unique Boss in an area level of 81 or higher

Defeat at least 10 Unique Bosses in Domain of Timeless Conflict with at least four Unrelenting Emblems

Defeat Aul, the Crystal King

Defeat The Black Star Conditionally

Defeat The Black Star while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity

Without gaining more than 5 stacks of Crushing Darkness or Annihilating Light

While you have at least 30 stacks of Annihilating Light and without gaining any stacks of Crushing Darkness

While you have at least 30 stacks of Crushing Darkness and without gaining any stacks of Annihilating Light

Defeat The Infinite Hunger Conditionally

Defeat The Infinite Hunger while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity

Without being hit by Vomit

While you have at least 50 stacks of Corrosive Hunger

Without gaining more than 20 stacks of Corrosive Hunger and after having been pulled under at least three times

Defeat The Searing Exarch Conditionally

Defeat The Searing Exarch while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity

Without being affected by Cauterised Flesh

After completing a Rolling Meteors phase without being hit by any Rolling Meteors from a set of Meteors cast while Searing Exarch is below 20% health and without using any Movement Skills

Without being hit by Annihilation

Defeat The Eater of Worlds Conditionally

Defeat The Eater of Worlds while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

While the area has at least 80% Item Quantity

After beginning to drown at least 10 times

Without being affected by more than 10 stacks of Inescapable Doom

With “Unique Boss has 70% increased Area of Effect” modifier affecting the area

Defeat Empowered Map Bosses

Defeat each of the following Map Bosses in Rare 8-mod Tier 16 Maps while they are Empowered by Unique Sentinels.

Defeat Suncaller Asha in Park Map while they are Empowered by The Angel of Vengeance

Defeat Maligaro the Mutilator in Overgrown Shrine Map while they are Empowered by The Epiphany

Defeat Amalgam of Nightmares in Carcass Map while they are Empowered by The Twisted Trinity

Defeat Stone of the Currents in Wharf Map while they are Empowered by The Unbridled Tempest

Defeat Shavronne the Sickening in Cells Map while they are Empowered by The Narcissist

Defeat Doedre the Defiler in Sepulchre Map while they are Empowered by The Depraved

Defeat Fire and Fury in Lava Chamber Map while they are Empowered by The Raging Inferno

Defeat The Restless Shade in Grave Trough Map while they are Empowered by Insomnia

Defeat Uber Elder Conditionally

Defeat The Elder in The Shaper’s Realm while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

After defeating 3 Madness Propagators within 5 seconds

Without taking damage from The Shaper’s Beam

Without detonating any Volatile Anomalies

After detonating 20 or more Volatile Anomalies

Defeat The Maven Conditionally

Defeat The Maven while fulfilling each of the following conditions.

Without being hit by Cascade of Pain

After successfully completing the Memory Game at least 5 times

While affected by Maven’s Punishment

Without being affected by Gravity Well

Complete Endgame Grinds

Complete any four of these encounters the specified number of times.

Level 100

Use the Divine Font in the Endgame Labyrinth 250 times

Defeat 100 5-mod Rare Monsters in Tier 16 Maps

Defeat 100 Uber Bosses

Solo Delve Depth 600

Defeat 200 Tier 16 Map Bosses with at least 50 Empowerment

The new Sentinel League releases May 13 on PC, and May 18 on consoles.