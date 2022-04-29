PlayStation Plus and Now voucher conversion rates to PlayStation Plus Premium, explained

PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now are combining into a single, three-tiered service on June 13. When that time comes, existing subscriptions for Plus and Now will be rolled over to the new service. But what about pre-existing vouchers, like the ones you can buy at a store?

Currently, those cannot be redeemed, but they will work again once the combined service launches. Depending on which tier you want to try, the voucher will have a different conversion rate. These numbers can be found on PlayStation’s FAQ page.

PlayStation Plus Voucher Conversions

1 month PS Plus voucher Non-Subscriber: Converted to 31 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential: Converted to 31 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra: Converted to 20 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium: Converted to 17 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium

3 month PS Plus voucher Non-Subscriber: Converted to 92 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential: Converted to 92 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra: Converted to 58 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium: Converted to 46 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium

12 month PS Plus voucher Non-Subscriber: Converted to 365 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Essential: Converted to 365 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra: Converted to 219 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium: Converted to 183 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium



PlayStation Now Voucher Conversions

1 month PS Now voucher Non-Subscriber: Converted to 21 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential: Converted to 40 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra: Converted to 25 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium: Converted to 21 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium

3 month PS Now voucher Non-Subscriber: Converted to 53 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential: Converted to 105 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra: Converted to 66 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium: Converted to 53 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium

12 month PS Now voucher Non-Subscriber: Converted to 183 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium Essential: Converted to 365 Days of PlayStation Plus Essential Extra: Converted to 219 Days of PlayStation Plus Extra Premium: Converted to 183 Days of PlayStation Plus Premium



As for differences among the tiers, Essential is the equivalent of PS Plus as it is now — free monthly games, online storage, and game discounts. Extra gives you those benefits, plus access to streaming and downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, like what’s currently offered on PS Now. Finally, Premium gets you all of the previous perks, along with access to special game trials and an expanded library of PS3, PS2, and PSP games.