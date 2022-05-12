All Pokémon Go promo codes for May 2022

Valuable items are an essential part of Pokémon Go to ensure you have everything you need to capture any Pokémon you encounter in the game. Several of these items also make it easier to lure Pokémon to a location and ensure you don’t waste PokéBalls attempting to capture them.

The best way to receive items is to visit PokéStops or Gyms to spin their discs daily. However, another great way to ensure everything you need is to turn in promotional codes to receive the items without doing anything. Instead, they go straight into your inventory.

Available Promo Codes

The available promotional codes vary each month, much like the offered items. While they are available, some of them are only capable for you to turn in for a limited time, which is not always clear.

Here is one of the codes you can grab for Pokémon Go right now.

KG6EWDZRBK49KAY8: It contains 2 Incense, 2 Lucky Eggs, 2 Incubators, and 2 Super Incubators

Redeeming Codes

You have two methods to redeem the codes available for Pokémon Go. You can choose to do it from the in-game store, which is primarily how Android users can go about it. To do this method, all you have to do is click the Poké Ball icon in the middle, go to the in-game store, and then scroll to the bottom. Type in the available code and you should receive your items shortly after.

Alternatively, you can choose to visit Niantic’s reward website. You need to sign in to the web application using your Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids account. After that, you can immediately redeem any available codes, much like you would if you were using the in-game store. After you submit the code you should receive them to your account shortly after.