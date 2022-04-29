PUBG Mobile latest redeem codes (May 2022)

PUBG Mobile offers many in-game rewards, including weapon skins, outfits, vehicle skins, emotes, and much more. The players can grab some of them by completing missions and challenges, while most of them are needed to be bought by spending UC, which is the virtual currency of PUBG Mobile. But if you want the exclusive in-game items without investing your money, then redeem codes are quite useful in this scenario.

PUBG Mobile Latest Redeem Codes

The latest redeem codes have been listed below, and it is advised to use them as soon as possible as they usually expire soon. Also, keep in mind that they might not work for every player since some redeem codes are account-specific.

BT0QZHZ8CQ

How to Redeem PUBG Mobile Codes

Image via PUBG Mobile