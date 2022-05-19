Recommended specs for Hitman 3 raytracing and supersampling update on PC

Hitman 3 is already a good-looking game, but if you’ve been exploring the world of assassination on PC, then you’re eligible to upgrade your experience with raytracing and supersampling. That’s assuming you meet the requirements, of course. Developer IO Interactive has now provided them.

The spec list was given as part of IOI’s PC patch 3.110 writeup. The update “will bring higher quality reflections and shadows” to the game, it says. Pulling this off is “is quite demanding on the GPU” according to IOI (and pretty much every other developer who tries it), so recommended settings are provided in addition to the specs. You don’t need a top-of-the-line PC to get raytracing and supersampling done, but you still need some pretty powerful gear. You can find the spec lists below.

Minimum Hardware Requirements

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

Intel Core i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

8 GB RAM

Recommended settings:

Resolution: 1080p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality> Performance

Reflection Quality: Medium

Recommended Hardware

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Intel Core i7 10700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

16 GB RAM

Recommended settings:

Resolution: 1440p

Adaptive Supersampling Technique: Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR

Adaptive Supersampling Quality: Balanced

Reflection Quality: High

Additional Requirements

GeForce Game Ready Driver 512.59 for NVIDIA GPUs

Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.5.3 for AMD GPUs

Windows 10 Version 21H1 or newer

This PC patch is one of many Hitman 3 updates planned for the month of May and beyond. As per the Year Two May roadmap, the game has already received a handful of featured contracts this month. Several additions will be made as part of the May 24 update, including the Duck Hunt event, the Yellow Rabbit suit, and the Ducky Gun. Freelancer Mode has been delayed however. That’s now coming in the second half of 2022.