Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes (May 2022)

Restaurant Tycoon 2 in Roblox boasts over 284 million visits. Players can create their own restaurant and serve a variety of dishes, providing dozens of hours of gameplay. Like many other Roblox games, there are codes available for free in-game rewards. Here are all of the codes we could find for Restaurant Tycoon 2 and their rewards.

How to redeem each code

Using the codes is fairly easy compared to most other Roblox games. You’ll want to click on the pink “shop” icon in the bottom center of the screen. Next, it will prompt you to enter and claim the code. Each one currently active is not case sensitive, but can only be used once. You will instantly earn the rewards after, with no catch.

Active codes

calamari – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds presents – 20 diamonds

– 20 diamonds light it up – Redeem for Wire Frame Lights

– Redeem for Wire Frame Lights ocean – Dolphin item

– Dolphin item razorfishgaming – 250 cash

Expired Codes