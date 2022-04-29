Roblox Anime Dimensions codes (May 2022)

In Roblox Anime Dimensions, you get to take on some of the most well-known anime fighters and tackle hordes of enemies using their skills and powers as your own. However, sometimes the power of your chosen fighter simply isn’t enough alone. To help give you a boost, we’ve put together a list of all the working and expired codes for the game, many of which will help you buff our character and level them up fast.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Dimensions

Open Roblox Anime Dimensions

Select your character

Click on the Twitter icon in the top-left corner of the screen

Enter a working code and press enter

Active Roblox Anime Dimensions codes

SHORTCODE – 100 gems and all boosts

– 100 gems and all boosts HALF850K – 200 gems and all boosts

– 200 gems and all boosts 093000 – 100 gems and all boosts

– 100 gems and all boosts 100KTOAMIL – 200 gems and all boosts

– 200 gems and all boosts 92000 100 gems and all boosts

100 gems and all boosts 940NOJO – 100 gems and all boosts

– 100 gems and all boosts 840K840 – 250 gems and all boosts

– 250 gems and all boosts 88880K – 100 gems and all boosts

– 100 gems and all boosts NOTSHORTCODE – 100 gems and all boosts

– 100 gems and all boosts PETS – Free Pet

Expired Roblox Anime Dimensions codes