Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes (May 2022)

Battling your way through your favorite anime has never been more accessible than with Roblox Anime fighters Simulator. While you want every character to best their foes by themselves, sometimes you need a little boost. That’s why we’ve put together this list of codes for the game, helping you push each character a little bit further.

How to redeem Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator codes

Launch Roblox Anime Fighers Simulator

Press the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen

Enter a working code and hit confirm to redeem your reward

Working Roblox Anime Fighter Simulator codes

KingdomFour – Free rewards

– Free rewards 700klikes – Free Boosts

– Free Boosts DivineColosseum – Free Boosts

Free Boosts 2k22 – Free Boosts and a Defence Token

Free Boosts and a Defence Token Christmas – Free Boosts and Christmas Shards

– Free Boosts and Christmas Shards otrademark – Free divine fruit

– Free divine fruit FlameCity – Free Fruits and Boosts

– Free Fruits and Boosts HalfBillion – Free Items

– Free Items SlimeyIsland – Free Boost

Free Boost 1MilFaves – Free Boost

– Free Boost Thanks600k – Free Boost

– Free Boost cyclxnee – Yen boost

– Yen boost IceWastes – Merchant Boosts

– Merchant Boosts Sub2Numerous – EXP Boost

– EXP Boost Sub2foxpanda – Yen Boost

– Yen Boost Sub2codenex – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost Sub2Veyar – Luck Boost

– Luck Boost BronzePiece_- EXP Boost

EXP Boost RealDaireb – Yen Boost

– Yen Boost TheHole – Free Items

– Free Items 800klikes – Free Boost

– Free Boost PsychicCity – Free Boost

– Free Boost NinjaCityRaid – Two ticketes

– Two ticketes NinjaCity – Free items

Expired Roblox Anime Fighter Simulator codes