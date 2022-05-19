Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator codes (May 2022)

Anime Worlds is the latest game from the creators of Pet Swarm Simulator. You will be able to travel the assorted worlds that make up the game, unlock new fighters, and slowly increase your power as you play through the game. Sometimes, all this can start to feel like a bit of a grind though, which is why we put together this list of codes that will give you some short-term boosts in the game.

All Active Codes for Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator

This list contains every code that we know to be functional in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes and claim your rewards in the game.

60kfruits – Redeem for x2 Fruits for 15 minutes

60klegends – Redeem for x5 legendary for 15 minutes

30kmythical – Redeem for x5 Mythicals for 15 min

30kcoins – Redeem for x10 coins for 15 min

15klikes – Redeem for x5 legendary from orb chance for 15 mins

1klikes – Redeem code for 2x Coin Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator

Launch Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator

Click on the Twitter icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen

Enter the code that you ish to redeem and click the Redeem button

Your rewards will be automatically applied to your account

Repeat the process for every code you wish to redeem

What does Fruit do?

In a game that’s all about upgrading your character to fight unimaginably powerful enemies, Fruit might seem redundant. However, it can actually be the difference between you destroying the enemies before you or succumbing to their blows. Fruit grants power in Roblox Anime Worlds Simulator, with the best being Magma Fruit. With this item, you gain the power of magma and can literally melt enemies. This power generally comes in the form of new attacks, such as Magma Fist, Magma Pillar, and Magma Barrage. There are many other Fruits that grant you similar abilities, allowing you to fight harder even if you’re underpowered.