Roblox Assassin Codes (May 2022)

Roblox Assassin takes the fun of being hunted and a hunter at the same time and turns it into a video game. Log on to get your target, and become one, then make your way through the level as your search for your own victim while keeping your eyes on the shadows to try to spot your own killer coming.

How to redeem Roblox Assassin codes

You can redeem Roblox Assassin codes by following these steps:

Click on the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the screen. Type in the code you wish to redeem, and remember that they are not case sensitive. Hit Enter

Active Codes

Here are all of the known active codes currently available. Please note that all codes are case sensitive:

NO_DATA – Purple Nation Knife.

walruspls – Common Walrus Pet

gimmeakepls – Free Knife (Note that this code appears to be limited so it might expire quickly.)

secretsnowmanomg – Free Knife

Expired Codes

The below codes have all expired. We will move codes from the active to expired section as needed: