Roblox Baby Simulator codes (May 2022)

Roblox has a lot of weird games you can play, and this might be one of the weirder ones. Baby Simulator is all about being a baby; finding toys to play with while getting coins and other currencies to upgrade your baby with. To help you with your life as a baby, you can use any of these codes we have listed here.

How to redeem codes in Baby Simulator

To enter the codes, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen, and the window to enter codes will come up. Enter whichever code you want and hit “Redeem.”

All active Baby Simulator codes