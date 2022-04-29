Roblox Baby Simulator codes (May 2022)
Be the best baby with these codes for Roblox Baby Simulator.
Roblox has a lot of weird games you can play, and this might be one of the weirder ones. Baby Simulator is all about being a baby; finding toys to play with while getting coins and other currencies to upgrade your baby with. To help you with your life as a baby, you can use any of these codes we have listed here.
How to redeem codes in Baby Simulator
To enter the codes, click on the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen, and the window to enter codes will come up. Enter whichever code you want and hit “Redeem.”
All active Baby Simulator codes
- PET: get gifts for free (New)
- coinsbaby: get gifts for free
- YAY: get gifts for free
- gems: get gifts for free
- BigHappy: get gifts for free
- Xmas: get gifts for free
- snow: get gifts for free
- snowing: get gifts for free
- 10mvisits: get 100 gems
- 100kfavs: get 25 gems
- candyland: get 10 peppermint
- update2: get 250 coins
- space: get 100 coins
- mars: get 10 Orange Tokens
- waawaa: get 50 gems
- gem50: get 50 gems
- dadda: get coins
- secretcode: get 150 happiness
- Twitter1: get 50 coins
- Twitter2: get 100 coins
- happierbaby: get 100 happiness
- gem20: get 20 gems
- happybaby: get 20 happiness
- yum: get 25 peppermint
- tokens: get 50 orange tokens
- launch: get 50 coins
- blastoff: get 25 orange tokens
- mamma: get 100 happiness
- zzz: get 100 coins
- 5mvisits: get 50 happiness
- marsbaby: get 100 happiness
- richbaby: get 100 coins
- talkingbaby: get 50 happiness
- gemazing: get 100 gems