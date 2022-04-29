Roblox Base Battles codes (May 2022)

Roblox Base Battles is a 15v15 where players drive around in their vehicle and shoot the other team down. Although the game’s final objective is straightforward, there are nuances to the game that players need to understand. Furthermore, players can use tokens to buy new cars and weapons that make battles easier. Here are some codes that players can use to redeem free rewards in Roblox Base Battle.

How to redeem Roblox Base Battles codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Base Battles, you need to follow the game’s developers @TheHyb_ and @josh_2242 on Twitter. After you follow them, launch the game and enter your Twitter handle on the empty box at the bottom of the main screen — this is to verify that you have followed the developers on Twitter. Once verified, you can enter codes in the same empty box and claim the corresponding reward. Additionally, following them on Twitter will also net you a free in-game skin.

Working Roblox Base Battles codes

Here are all the working codes for Roblox Base Battles: