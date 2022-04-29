Roblox Boxing Simulator codes (May 2022)

Boxing Simulator codes can grant you a number of in-game items, such as Gems, Strength, or Coins. If you’re in need of any of these, you may want to consider using some of these codes. Let’s take a look at what’s in store for Boxing Simulator this month.

How to redeem Roblox Boxing Simulator codes

Much like other Roblox worlds, you’ll have to click on the Twitter icon that appears on the screen. Doing this will open up an in-game menu where you can enter the code, and claim your rewards.

All active Roblox Boxing Simulator codes