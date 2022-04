Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes (May 2022)

In Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon, you build up your own car dealership up from nothing to the point that you’re earning hundreds of thousands of dollars per sale. However, every business needs a little seed money and assistance, which is why we’ve put together this list of codes that you can redeem in-game for rewards.

How to redeem Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

Launch Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Click on the settings button to the left of the money indicator

Enter the code you wish to redeem and confirm

Your rewards should appear in your inventory

Working Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes

900MVisits – Redeem for 90k cash

– Redeem for 90k cash Eggs2022 – Redeem for 50k cash

– Redeem for 50k cash FOXZIE – Redeem this code for $5K Cash

– Redeem this code for $5K Cash Tstingray – Redeem for $25K Cash

– Redeem for $25K Cash 550KLikes – Redeem for $55k Cash

– Redeem for $55k Cash TireUpgrades – Redeem for $35K Cash

– Redeem for $35K Cash IceRaceReturn – Redeem for $35K Cash

– Redeem for $35K Cash Gifts2021 – Redeem for $50K Cash

– Redeem for $50K Cash FrozenLake – Redeem for $35K Cash

– Redeem for $35K Cash Sleigh – Redeem for $35K Cash

– Redeem for $35K Cash Xmas2021 – Redeem for $35K Cash

– Redeem for $35K Cash Santa – Redeem for $50K Cash

– Redeem for $50K Cash Year2022 – Redeem for 50k Cash

– Redeem for 50k Cash Tires – Redeem for 40k Cash

– Redeem for 40k Cash Rims – Redeem for 40k Cash

– Redeem for 40k Cash February – Redeem for 30k Cash

– Redeem for 30k Cash 800MVisits – Redeem for 80k Cash

– Redeem for 80k Cash MerryXmas – Redeem for 50k Cash

– Redeem for 50k Cash POLICE – Redeem for 50k Cash

– Redeem for 50k Cash 600KLikes – Redeem for 60k Cash

– Redeem for 60k Cash Spoilers – Redeem for 40k Cash

– Redeem for 40k Cash Springs – Redeem for 40k Cash

– Redeem for 40k Cash LastTimeSnowMap – Redeem for 35k Cash

– Redeem for 35k Cash Twitter30K – Redeem for 30k Cash

Expired Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes