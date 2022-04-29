Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes (May 2022)
Get some help to click your way to victory.
Roblox Clicker Frenzy is a complex game that requires a lot of work on the player’s part. You’ve got to click your way to victory and rise above the other players in the game, earning yourself some advantageous assets and skins along the way. However, it’s a tough game to master, and everyone could do with some assistance. That’s why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes.
How to redeem Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes
- Launch Roblox Clicker Frenzy
- Walk up to the in-game code entry panel and click it
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account
Working Roblox Clicker Frenzy codes
The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in the game. Read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes in-game.
- Cyan – Redeem for a Cyan Dominus
- 3MVisits – Redeem for an Egg
- HAPPYEASTER – Redeem for an Egg
- BOMBASTICPARTY – Redeem for a Bombastic Dominus
- EMERALD – Redeem for an Emerald Sage Dominus
- ROYAL – Redeem code for Royal Punk Dominus
- BLUEALERT – Redeem for Blue Alert Dominus
- SKULL – Redeem for Skull Dominus
- 17500LIKES – Redeem for a Guardia of Vengeance