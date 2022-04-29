Roblox Clicker Realms codes (May 2022)

In Roblox’s Clicker Realms, players can use codes to acquire rewards such as free Clicks, Rebirths, and pets. With that in mind, you might be wondering which codes are currently active for Clicker Realms? We’ve got you covered, so let’s go over which codes can currently be used.

How to redeem codes in Clicker Realms

The method of redeeming codes in Clicker Realms is quite similar to how you would use codes in other Roblox games. To redeem codes for Clicker Realms, click on the box that has the Twitter icon on it, and a new dialog box should open up. In this box, you will be able to input any active code that you want to use.

All active Roblox Clicker Realms codes