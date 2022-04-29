Roblox Cursed Islands codes (May 2022)

Roblox Cursed Islands is far more fun than the name implies. During rounds, you need to try and survive in an arena by avoiding the water. Random events, like a large octopus appearing and eating your island, will make some of the islands dangerous places to be. You will need to try and navigate the dangers until you are the last player standing.

How to redeem Roblox Cursed Islands codes

To redeem codes in Roblox Cursed Island, click on the small button beside the list of players in the top right of the screen. A code box will pop up where you can enter the code, hit Redeem, and then claim your prize.

Active Roblox Cursed Islands codes