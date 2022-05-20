Roblox Custom PC Tycoon Codes (May 2022)

Roblox Custom PC Tycoon allows you to live out your dream of building custom PCs and selling them for profit. The cash you earn can then be used to create an even better PC, and the cycle of building from the best possible parts continues. However, it can become a bit of a grind when you don’t quite have enough cash for the right components. We put together this list of codes for Roblox Custom PC Tycoon, so you don’t have to miss out.

Active Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes

This list contains every code that we know to be functional. Read on below to learn how to redeem them in the game.

Fan Power – Awards 2X Whoosh Cooling

– Awards 2X Whoosh Cooling 400k visits! – Awards 4X 46GB RGB Ram

– Awards 4X 46GB RGB Ram 3k likes – Awards 2X 256GB RGB Memory

– Awards 2X 256GB RGB Memory 7k Likes – Awards 4X 32GB RGB Ram

– Awards 4X 32GB RGB Ram LikePower – Awards a Thumbs Up CPU

– Awards a Thumbs Up CPU FirstMilestone – Awards a free part

– Awards a free part Supportive – Awards the Nightcore Case

– Awards the Nightcore Case Merry Christmas – Awards 4X OV15 Fan

– Awards 4X OV15 Fan 5M visits – Awards 2X Fusion Cooler

– Awards 2X Fusion Cooler NewUpdate – Awards 1,500 Cash

– Awards 1,500 Cash 3 0K Likes – Awards 64Bit V0 CPU

– Awards 64Bit V0 CPU 7M Visits – Awards SP 5CE Motherboard

– Awards SP 5CE Motherboard Lunar – Awards 3000W Tiger PSU

– Awards 3000W Tiger PSU April Fools – Awards the Hyper Airflow Pro Case

– Awards the Hyper Airflow Pro Case 70K Likes – Awards a Radon RT 6600 GTU

Expired Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes

At the time of writing, we know of no expired codes. We’ll move codes into this list as we learn that they’ve expired. You should consider every code you have claimed as expired because you can only use each code once.

How to redeem codes

Launch Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

Click on the gear icon in the top right-hand corner of the screen

Enter the code you wish to redeem and click the Redeem button

The reward will be automatically applied to your account

What do you do with parts?

In Roblox Custom PC Tycoon, the goal is to build a business out of your custom PC building hobby. You’ll spend money on parts, put together the best PC possible, and sell it for a profit. You’ve then got to balance your profit by buying new parts and keeping your business stable. The more PCs you sell, the more profit you’ll make. However, you stand to make a larger cut if you make a higher-spec PC. These codes can help you quickly get some of the best parts in the game, so you can build an incredible device and sell it for a tonne of cash.