Roblox DBZ Adventures Unleashed codes (May 2022)

Roblox DBZ (Dragon Ball Z) Adventures Unleashed is packed with your favorite anime characters, similar to some of the best Roblox fighting games. You can take them on an incredible adventure across unexplored lands where you’ll find all sorts of wonders and challenging enemies to battle with. However, you need to put in a lot of work to get your characters to be strong enough to take down all of your enemies, and sometimes you’ll need a helping hand. We put together this list of all the codes you can redeem for free items.

Active Roblox DBZ Adventures Unleashed codes

The following list contains every code we know to be active. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes for the game.

demonslayersoon – 2X boost to everything for 60 minutes

gasstationworker – 2X boost to everything for 30 minutes

whydisrespectthegreenman – 2X boost to everything for 30 minutes

Expired Roblox DBZ Adventures Unleashed codes

ssj44vegeta – 50,000 Zeni

takingitslow – 2X boost to everything for 30 minutes

release – 2X boost to everything for 60 minutes

This list has every code we know to be expired in it. You should count any code that you’ve already redeemed as expired because you can only claim them all once.

How to redeem codes

Launch Roblox DBZ Adventures Unleashed

Click on the Settings button on the top left-hand side of the screen

Copy and paste the code you wish to redeem and click the Redeem button

the reward will be automatically applied to your account

What do you do with Zeni?

This game is all about exploring, fighting formidable enemies, and getting stronger. Zeni is the currency you use to buy new equipment, skills, and everything you need. There are many aspects of the game to explore, but fighting is its core. With more Zeni, you can upgrade your fighters faster, progressing through all the content on offer much quicker than your friends and enemies. Once you’ve got the most powerful gear and moves, you can even challenge other players to a fight and wipe the floor with them using it. These codes give you an edge in that you can push yourself to be better in a shorter time, making the most of every session you play.