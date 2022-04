Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes (May 2022)

Whether you’re slaying the evil demons in the world or betraying humanity for your own personal gain, we all need a little help to build the perfect slayer. With this list of Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes, you can do just that and buff your slayer to be unbeatable.

How to redeem Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

Launch Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2

Open the in-game chat

Type in the code you want to redeem and press enter

The reward should be claimed by your character

The screen will flash and show you an error message reading “[code] is not a valid command!” but the code will definitely have been redeemed

Working Roblox Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes

!42kSubsBreathingReset – Breathing Reset

Breathing Reset !42kSubsDemonArtReset – Demon Art Reset

– Demon Art Reset !42kSubsEXPBoost – EXP Boost

– EXP Boost !42kSubsNichirinColorReset – Nichirin Color Reset

– Nichirin Color Reset !42kSubsRaceReset – Race Reset

Expired Codes