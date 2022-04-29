Roblox Demon Tower Defense codes (May 2022)
Defend with more efficiency and power.
Roblox Demon Tower Defense is the ultimate combination of Demon Slayer inspiration and core tower defense mechanics. You’ve got to fend off wave after wave of demons with little to no assistance. That’s why we put this list of helpful Roblox Demon Tower Defense codes together to make things a bit easier on you as the waves get heavier.
How to redeem Roblox Demon Tower Defense codes
- Launch Roblox Demon Tower Defense
- Click the Twitter icon on the right-hand side of the screen
- Enter the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code, and the reward will be redeemed to your account
Roblox Demon Tower Defense codes
The following are all the codes we know to be functional and the rewards you get with them. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem codes in the game.
- towerhappy – Redeem for 2K Coins
- towernice – Redeem for 2K Coins
- towerpvp – Redeem for 1,800 Coins
- muzan – Redeem code for 1,500 coins
- mugen – Redeem code for 1,200 coins
- Zenitsu – Redeem code for 3 Star Zenitsu
- Nezuko – Redeem code for 1,000 coins
- Tajiro – Redeem code for 500 coins
- moretower – Redeem for 2,000 coins