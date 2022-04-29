Roblox Demonfall Codes (April 2022)
Fight for survival against all odds with a little help.
Roblox Demonfall is based on the popular Demon Slayer series. Players must fight, learn, explore, and grow together to defeat the forces of evil whilst losing their humanity in the process. However, fighting demons isn’t quite as easy as you’d expect it to be, which is why we’ve put together this list of Roblox Demonfall codes to give you a little boost when you need it.
How to redeem Roblox Demonfall codes
- Launch Roblox Demonfall
- Click on the Twitter icon in the upper left-hand corner of the screen
- Enter the code you want to redeem
- Confirm the code, and the rewards will be redeemed to your account
Working Roblox Demonfall codes
The following list contains all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Demonfall. Please read our short guide below to learn how to redeem these codes and use the rewards.
- !update30 Redeem for 5 wipe potions, 5 Muzan bloods, and 6 Breath Indict
Expired codes
- !code 150KLIKES – Redeem for Combat Potion
- !code TWITTER1 – Redeem for Wipe Potion
- !code 100KLIKES – Redeem for Breath Indict and Muzan Blood
- !code wipepotion – Redeem for Potion Wipe
- !code resetpoints – Redeem for Points Reset