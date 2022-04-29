Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes (May 2022)
Dragon ball free.
Ever wanted to go Super Saiyan but lack the ability to do so in real life? Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood has you covered. You can get up to all kinds of shenanigans in this game, and the below codes will give you plenty of resources to have fun with.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood
To redeem codes in Roblox Hyper Blood, click on the Codes button at the bottom of the main menu when you load into the game.
Active Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes
- TOURNAMENT – Redeem for 10 million of each state
- UPDCS – Redeem for 10 million of each stat
- HAPPYZ0Z1 – Redeem for 10 million of each stat
- MINIM4P – Redeem to get a zenkai boost
- 5KDIZCORD – Redeem for 5 million of each stat
- BEERUSPLANET – Redeem for 6 million of each stat
- 37MVISITZ – Redeem for 12 million of each stat
- SH4R3DG4M3 – Redeem to get a zenkai boost
- 30MVISITZ – Redeem to get an exclusive form
- WHONDERWORLD – Redeem to get an exclusive form
- FR33CODE – Redeem for 6 million of each stat
- 8MVISITZ – Redeem for 8 million of each stat
- NAM3K – Redeem for 3 million of each stat
- STATIONWHONDER – Redeem for 4 million of each state
Expired Codes
- 10MREALCODE – Redeem for 10 million of each stat
- 3KDIZCORD – Redeem for 2 Zenkais
- 6MVISITZ – Redeem for 4 million of each stat
- FL4ZHZZ3T1NGZ – Redeem for 2 million of each stat
- CHECKTWITTER – 2M in all stats
- BEERUSPLANET – Redeem for 6 million of each stat
- ZCHRISTMAS2020 – Redeem for an exclusive form