Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes (May 2022)

Ever wanted to go Super Saiyan but lack the ability to do so in real life? Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood has you covered. You can get up to all kinds of shenanigans in this game, and the below codes will give you plenty of resources to have fun with.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

To redeem codes in Roblox Hyper Blood, click on the Codes button at the bottom of the main menu when you load into the game.

Active Dragon Ball Hyper Blood codes

TOURNAMENT – Redeem for 10 million of each state

– Redeem for 10 million of each state UPDCS – Redeem for 10 million of each stat

– Redeem for 10 million of each stat HAPPYZ0Z1 – Redeem for 10 million of each stat

– Redeem for 10 million of each stat MINIM4P – Redeem to get a zenkai boost

– Redeem to get a zenkai boost 5KDIZCORD – Redeem for 5 million of each stat

– Redeem for 5 million of each stat BEERUSPLANET – Redeem for 6 million of each stat

– Redeem for 6 million of each stat 37MVISITZ – Redeem for 12 million of each stat

– Redeem for 12 million of each stat SH4R3DG4M3 – Redeem to get a zenkai boost

– Redeem to get a zenkai boost 30MVISITZ – Redeem to get an exclusive form

– Redeem to get an exclusive form WHONDERWORLD – Redeem to get an exclusive form

– Redeem to get an exclusive form FR33CODE – Redeem for 6 million of each stat

– Redeem for 6 million of each stat 8MVISITZ – Redeem for 8 million of each stat

– Redeem for 8 million of each stat NAM3K – Redeem for 3 million of each stat

– Redeem for 3 million of each stat STATIONWHONDER – Redeem for 4 million of each state

Expired Codes