Roblox Egg Simulator codes (May 2022)

Egg Simulator has likely risen to fame thanks to the number of pets you are able to collect. Although you could earn most through games and currency, the best way to go about doing so is through entering each of the promotional codes.

How to redeem codes in Egg Simulator

In any server you are in, there will be a twitter logo plastered on the left side of your screen. There, you will enter each code. There is a lot to redeem, but at least they are not case-sensitive.

Active Egg Simulator codes

Even taking the time to redeem five to 10 of these codes will raise the percentage in your Pet Index. Aside from pets, some codes even offer progression boosts and cosmetics.

FROST – Frozen Ninja

– Frozen Ninja SPOOKY : Pumpkin King

: Pumpkin King TIGER : Mega Tiger

: Mega Tiger LUCKY – Lucky Bunny Pet

– Lucky Bunny Pet MEGAPET : Mega Alien Dog

: Mega Alien Dog SHOCK : Red Shock Dominus

: Red Shock Dominus METAVERSE : Dominus Astra Pet

: Dominus Astra Pet Beach : Rainbow Dog

: Rainbow Dog Gem: Free Reward

Free Reward Boost : 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems

: 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems Bot : Glitch bot

: Glitch bot Cherub – Cherub Dominus Pet

– Cherub Dominus Pet Clover: Free Reward

Free Reward Love: Free reward

Free reward CROWN – Super Glitch Queen Pet

– Super Glitch Queen Pet Crystal : Crystal Valk

: Crystal Valk Doge : Captain Doge

: Captain Doge Easter : Free Reward

: Free Reward Galaxy : Galaxy Unicorn

: Galaxy Unicorn NewYear: Redeem for free reward

Redeem for free reward Droid: Free Reward

Free Reward Red: Free reward

Free reward Giant : Giant Unicorn

: Giant Unicorn Golden : Golden Mouse

: Golden Mouse Sparkless: Free reward

Free reward Jen : Sparkle Note Trio

: Sparkle Note Trio LUCK – Luck boost

Luck boost Moon : Radioactive Alien

: Radioactive Alien Mythical : Mythical Candy Dominus

: Mythical Candy Dominus Patriot : Patriot Puppy

: Patriot Puppy Premium : Gold Dominus

: Gold Dominus Present : Rainbow Deer

: Rainbow Deer Robzi : Robzi Robot

: Robzi Robot Snow : Rainbow Knight

: Rainbow Knight Spooky : Pumpkin King

: Pumpkin King Star : Galaxy Genie

: Galaxy Genie Stick : Magic Glow Stick

: Magic Glow Stick ULTRA: Ultra Red Dominus Pet

Ultra Red Dominus Pet Zombie : Zombie Sinister

: Zombie Sinister Spooky: Pumpkin King

Pumpkin King Ninja: Ninja Unicorn

Ninja Unicorn Alien Alien Grunt

Alien Grunt FAIRY – Sparkle Fairy

– Sparkle Fairy GRAVY – Grumpy Cat Pet

Grumpy Cat Pet PINK -Pink Shock Dominus Pet

-Pink Shock Dominus Pet INSANE – Insane Dominus Pet

– Insane Dominus Pet astral – Dominus Astral

– Dominus Astral THANKS – Free Pet

– Free Pet PLUTO – Free Pet

– Free Pet SCARY – Free Pet

– Free Pet SINISTER – Free Pet

– Free Pet RED – Free Pet

– Free Pet MEGA – Free Pet

– Free Pet SLIME – Free Pet

– Free Pet ANGEL – Free Pet

– Free Pet MAGIC – Free Pet

– Free Pet TESLA – Free Pet

– Free Pet FREE – Free Pet

– Free Pet SUN – Free Pet

– Free Pet USA – Free Pet

– Free Pet Deer: Free Pet

Free Pet Lazer – Free Pet

– Free Pet Rainbow – Free Pet

– Free Pet Gold: Free pet

