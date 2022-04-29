Roblox Egg Simulator codes (May 2022)
One of the most gracious games in Roblox.
Egg Simulator has likely risen to fame thanks to the number of pets you are able to collect. Although you could earn most through games and currency, the best way to go about doing so is through entering each of the promotional codes.
How to redeem codes in Egg Simulator
In any server you are in, there will be a twitter logo plastered on the left side of your screen. There, you will enter each code. There is a lot to redeem, but at least they are not case-sensitive.
Active Egg Simulator codes
Even taking the time to redeem five to 10 of these codes will raise the percentage in your Pet Index. Aside from pets, some codes even offer progression boosts and cosmetics.
- FROST – Frozen Ninja
- SPOOKY: Pumpkin King
- TIGER: Mega Tiger
- LUCKY – Lucky Bunny Pet
- MEGAPET: Mega Alien Dog
- SHOCK: Red Shock Dominus
- METAVERSE: Dominus Astra Pet
- Beach: Rainbow Dog
- Gem: Free Reward
- Boost: 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems
- Bot: Glitch bot
- Cherub – Cherub Dominus Pet
- Clover: Free Reward
- Love: Free reward
- CROWN – Super Glitch Queen Pet
- Crystal: Crystal Valk
- Doge: Captain Doge
- Easter : Free Reward
- Galaxy: Galaxy Unicorn
- NewYear: Redeem for free reward
- Droid: Free Reward
- Red: Free reward
- Giant: Giant Unicorn
- Golden: Golden Mouse
- Sparkless: Free reward
- Jen: Sparkle Note Trio
- LUCK – Luck boost
- Moon: Radioactive Alien
- Mythical: Mythical Candy Dominus
- Patriot: Patriot Puppy
- Premium: Gold Dominus
- Present: Rainbow Deer
- Robzi: Robzi Robot
- Snow: Rainbow Knight
- Star: Galaxy Genie
- Stick: Magic Glow Stick
- ULTRA: Ultra Red Dominus Pet
- Zombie: Zombie Sinister
- Ninja: Ninja Unicorn
- Alien Alien Grunt
- FAIRY – Sparkle Fairy
- GRAVY – Grumpy Cat Pet
- PINK -Pink Shock Dominus Pet
- INSANE – Insane Dominus Pet
- astral – Dominus Astral
- THANKS – Free Pet
- PLUTO – Free Pet
- SCARY – Free Pet
- SINISTER – Free Pet
- RED – Free Pet
- MEGA – Free Pet
- SLIME – Free Pet
- ANGEL – Free Pet
- MAGIC – Free Pet
- TESLA – Free Pet
- FREE – Free Pet
- SUN – Free Pet
- USA – Free Pet
- Deer: Free Pet
- Lazer – Free Pet
- Rainbow – Free Pet
- Gold: Free pet
Expired codes
- Cat: Ninja Cat Pet
- TEDDY – Teddy Bear
- 6mil: Shiny Party Bunny
- Boo: Ghost Dominus
- Moon: Radioactive Alien
- SPARKS: Sparks Pet
- Jelly: Jellyfish Pet
- Comet: Galaxy Pirate
- July: Mythical Fireworks
- Grad: Diploma Dog Pet
- LION: Lion Pet
- BEAR: Spring Bear Pet
- HERO: Free Booster
- SPRING: Flower Golem Pet
- FIEND: Fiend Rare Pet
- SUPER: Rainbo Unicorn Pet
- holiday: Rainbo Deer Pet
- Santa: Rainbow Santa Dog
- KAWAII: Legendary Kawaii Cat Pet
- Pure: Pure Dominus Legendary Pet
- 1mil: Rainbow Bunny
- 2020: Rainbow Snow Angel
- 28Mil: Goblin Dominus
- 666: Sinister Stack
- 6mil: Shiny Party Bunny
- Bolt: Green Shock Dominus
- Boo: Magma Matter
- Comet: Galaxy Pirate
- Crab: Super Crab
- Cyber: Cyber pet
- Disco: Disco Sun
- Electro: Electro Demon Dominus
- Fall: Thankful Duck
- Feast: Ducky Dominus