Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (May 2022)
Grab your gear.
Even though things go bump in the night, it doesn’t mean those monsters have nothing to fear. In Roblox Ghost Simulator, the ghouls have taken over the world, and you have to help them move on to the next life. You’ll need to use a variety of equipment to meet the challenge, complete quests,and defeat bosses that spawn into that require groups of ghost hunters to take down.
How to redeem Roblox Ghost Simulator codes
When you’re ready to redeem any of the codes for Roblox Ghost Simulator, you need to jump into the game. From there, look for the small Twitter icon on the left side of the screen. It will be underneath the amount of gems on your account. Click on the center icon, type in the code you want to redeem, and you can receive the rewards shortly after typing them in.
All active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes
- BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group)
- NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)
- TREEHUGGER – Koala pet
- KINDHEART – Hoverboard heart
- FIREFLY – Firefly Pet
- R1FT – Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 – Dave Pet
- PLAY – Cosmic Hand Pet
- PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 1YEAR – One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 2YEARS – Godly Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- SUNROTEC – SPF-GS
- EXCITE – Excite
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
Expired Codes
- SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 – Toaster pet
- EASTMAS – Santa skin
- CORN – Corn board
- Garlic – Garlicula pet