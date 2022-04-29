Roblox Gorilla codes (May 2022)
Survive the gorilla attack with these codes for Roblox Gorilla.
You will have to escape from a big gorilla if you want to win at this game. You will have to find money to buy traps for the beast and much more. You will also want to be sure to use these codes right here to help you on your entire ordeal.
How to enter codes in Gorilla
Look for the “Codes” button on the right side of your screen and click it. Enter whichever code you want into the window that comes up and press “Submit.”
Active Roblox Gorilla codes
- 25kLikes – get coins
- 15kLikes – get coins
- 5kLikes – get 1,000 coins
- 1kLikes – get 250 coins
- Gorilla – get 250 coins
Expired Codes
- Antiael – get the Antiael Gorilla