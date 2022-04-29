Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes (May 2022)

Hide and Seek Transform is a Prop Hunt-style game that allows you to transform into different items to help you hide from the people who are trying to find you. The below codes will get you some coins or free skins to give you more cosmetic options when you are playing the game.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform

To redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform, click on the codes button in the starting menu. You can find it on the right side of the screen. Enter the code into the box, then click on the Redeem button to claim your prize.

Active Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes

comesoon – free reward

– free reward goodluck – free reward

– free reward mysterygift – free reward

free reward coolandgift – free reward

free reward keepitup – free reward

free reward betterfuture – 500 coins

– 500 coins veryhappy – 500 coins

– 500 coins happygame – 200 coins

– 200 coins supergame – 1000 coins

– 1000 coins coolskin – free skin

– free skin verynice – free reward

Expired Codes