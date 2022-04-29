Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes (May 2022)
No peeking.
Hide and Seek Transform is a Prop Hunt-style game that allows you to transform into different items to help you hide from the people who are trying to find you. The below codes will get you some coins or free skins to give you more cosmetic options when you are playing the game.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform
To redeem codes in Roblox Hide and Seek Transform, click on the codes button in the starting menu. You can find it on the right side of the screen. Enter the code into the box, then click on the Redeem button to claim your prize.
Active Roblox Hide and Seek Transform codes
- comesoon – free reward
- goodluck – free reward
- mysterygift – free reward
- coolandgift – free reward
- keepitup – free reward
- betterfuture – 500 coins
- veryhappy – 500 coins
- happygame – 200 coins
- supergame – 1000 coins
- coolskin – free skin
- verynice – free reward
Expired Codes
- mysterybox
- updated