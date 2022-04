Roblox Hole Simulator codes (May 2022)

Become a giant hole that is out to swallow the entire city, upgrading your size and earning abilities as you consume more and more things. Hole simulator is a very unique experience. As you improve your hole, you are going to need some resources to help level yourself up. You can make that a little less troublesome with this month’s codes.

How to enter codes in Hole Simulator

Click on the “Redeem Code” button in the lower-right corner of your screen. A window will pop up where you can enter the code. Hit Enter to redeem it.

Roblox Hole Simulator codes

thanksforliking – Redeem for $30,000

Expired Codes