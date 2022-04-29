Roblox Katana Simulator codes (May 2022)
Reap the rewards of these codes for Roblox Katana Simulator.
Katana Simulator is all about using your katana to fight off your friends and enemies to become the most powerful player in the game. You’re going to want to some help along the way, though, in the form of in-game currency and such. Luckily, there are plenty of codes you can use to unlock yourself some of those extra goodies. Better yet, we have all those codes right here for you.
How to enter codes in Katana Simulator
Starting at the spawn, go to the safe area and pick up the Golden Key. Then look to the left of the upgrade area to find some boxes. Climb up the boxes and onto the roof to find a chest. Just use the chest and you’ll be able to enter the codes.
Active Katana Simulator codes
- 75kThanks – 75,000 Coins
- 50Mil – 500 Coins
- fivethousand: get 5,000 coins
- 50kthumbsup: get 600,000 coins
- 50kdouble: get x2 coins boost
- fire: get x2 coins boost
- gong: get 100,000 coins
- bruh: get a skin
- space: get the Space skin
- noggin: get a skin
Expired Codes
- 40mvisits – coin boost