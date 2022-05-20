Roblox Legend RPG 2 Codes (May 2022)

Roblox Legend RPG 2 is an epic fantasy game in which you can become the ultimate hero. You need to head out into the world, fight monsters, build a strong party, collect a few pets, and then conquer every evil foe that dares to raise its head. At times though, this can be tough, which is why you could do with a helping hand. This list is packed with codes that give you rewards to make your journey a tiny bit easier.

Active Roblox Legend RPG 2 codes

This list contains every code that we know to be functional in the game. Read on below to learn how to redeem codes and apply the rewards to your account.

star – Awards a Legendary Sword

– Awards a Legendary Sword 65klikes – 1,000 Gems

– 1,000 Gems Guilds – 1,000 Gold

– 1,000 Gold cursorfix – Awards a 10-minute boost to progression

– Awards a 10-minute boost to progression Arrows – Awards 5 Arrows

– Awards 5 Arrows 10milvisits – 10,000 Gold

– 10,000 Gold NewBoosts – Awards a 10-minute boost to progression

– Awards a 10-minute boost to progression 100kfavs – 500 Gems

– 500 Gems lookinpetinv – Awards a 10-minute boost to XP

– Awards a 10-minute boost to XP lunar – Awards a 12-hour boost to Gold

– Awards a 12-hour boost to Gold season2 – 200 Gems

Expired Roblox Legend RPG 2 codes

At the time of writing, we don’t know of any codes that aren’t working. However, when we find expired codes, we’ll add them to a list here. Note that you can only use codes once in this game, so count any that you’ve already used as expired.

How to redeem codes

Launch Roblox Legend RPG 2

Click the menu button on the right-hand side of the screen

Tap the Codes button

Type in the code you wish to redeem and click the Redeem button

The reward will be automatically applied to your account

What do Coins, Gold, and Gems do?

Roblox Legend RPG 2 is a surprisingly complex game with many interlinking systems. You must journey through a massive land and master all sorts of combat techniques to complete every quest. Gems, Gold, and Coins are all currencies you can use to upgrade your character and buy new gear, weapons, and other useful items.

Another big part of this game is building your party. Both characters and pets are important here, meaning you can create a custom group of creatures and fighters that will see you through to the final boss. Tweaking every aspect of your team is one of the best parts of the game, so investing in them with the rewards you get from these codes is well worthwhile.