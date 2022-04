Roblox music codes for TikTok songs (May 2022)

Roblox music codes let you play songs featured from TikTok on your in-game boombox, along with a plethora of other tunes and catchy beats. The best part about these songs is that they play for everyone around you, too!

To use these Roblox codes, first, you need a boombox. You can pick one of these up through the Roblox catalog or a game pass. Some games have the Boombox available for free, which is nice. Once you’ve obtained one, simply enter in one of the Music ID Codes found below and enjoy.

We’ve put together a list of the catchiest TikTok songs that will get you singing along.