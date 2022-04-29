Roblox Pet Ranch Simulator 2 codes (May 2022)

The mini-games in Pet Ranch Simulator 2 are bound to make you sweat. No matter how many coins you earn, sometimes you’ll find yourself wondering if there is an easier way to get rich. Well, there certainly is, as the pet-collecting Roblox game lets you enter plenty of rewarding codes.

How to enter codes in Pet Ranch Simulator 2

To redeem codes, head over to the Menu option found in-game on the right-hand side. A Twitter icon should then pop up, and this where you will find the code entry box. These codes are not case-sensitive.

All active codes

CREATIONEGG – 2X coin boost for 30 minutes.

– 2X coin boost for 30 minutes. Seer – Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes.

– Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes. PlanetMilo – Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes.

– Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes. Liiafa – Enter for a 2X coin boost for 15 minutes.

– Enter for a 2X coin boost for 15 minutes. fav300kparty – Enter for a 30 minute all boost.

– Enter for a 30 minute all boost. Figster – Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes.

– Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes. BlueTeam – Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes.

– Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes. Sub2Telanthric – Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes.

– Enter for a 2X coin boost for 10 minutes. SubtoRazorfishGaming – 2x coin boost for 10 minutes.

– 2x coin boost for 10 minutes. YouTube – Enter for the YouTube Dog.

– Enter for the YouTube Dog. albatross – Enter for 10,000 coins.

Expired codes