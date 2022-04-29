Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (May 2022)

Roblox Pet Simulator X is the latest and greatest game in the Pet Simulator series. If you want to own more pets than you know what to do with, then this is the perfect game for you. However, we all like a little help in our games, which is why we’ve put together this list of all known Roblox Pet Simulator X codes.

How to redeem Roblox Pet Simulator X codes

Launch Roblox Pet Simulator X

Press the Pet button at the bottom of the screen

Click the star icon at the bottom of the screen

Scroll down until you find the Redeem Codes option and click on it

Type in the code you wish to redeem

Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account

Working Roblox Pet Simulator X codes

The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Pet Simulator X. New codes will be added as they become available. While many are currently rumored to be working, none tested were valid.

There are currently no working codes for Pet Simulator X

Expired Roblox Pet Simulator X codes

The following is a list of all the codes we know to have expired. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer functional.