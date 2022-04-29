Roblox Pet Simulator X codes (May 2022)
Love your simulated pets with as many goodies as possible.
Roblox Pet Simulator X is the latest and greatest game in the Pet Simulator series. If you want to own more pets than you know what to do with, then this is the perfect game for you. However, we all like a little help in our games, which is why we’ve put together this list of all known Roblox Pet Simulator X codes.
How to redeem Roblox Pet Simulator X codes
- Launch Roblox Pet Simulator X
- Press the Pet button at the bottom of the screen
- Click the star icon at the bottom of the screen
- Scroll down until you find the Redeem Codes option and click on it
- Type in the code you wish to redeem
- Confirm the code and the reward will be redeemed to your account
Working Roblox Pet Simulator X codes
The following is a list of all the codes we know to be working in Roblox Pet Simulator X. New codes will be added as they become available. While many are currently rumored to be working, none tested were valid.
- There are currently no working codes for Pet Simulator X
Expired Roblox Pet Simulator X codes
The following is a list of all the codes we know to have expired. Don’t try to redeem them because the rewards are no longer functional.
- 404roblox – 8x triple coin boost
- its1million – Redeem for 100K Diamonds
- steampunkpets – Redeem for Triple Coin Boost
- 700kDiamonds – Redeem for 25K Diamonds
- halfamillion – Redeem for 10,000 diamonds
- Clouds – Redeem for a reward
- plaid1234 – Redeem for triple boost
- Underworld – Redeem for free diamonds
- big1234 – Redeem for triple coin boost
- morecodes3 – Redeem for ultra lucky boost
- blamedavid – Redeem for triple coin boost
- Back2Back – Redeem for free diamonds
- FreeDiamonds0 – Redeem for free diamonds
- SuperUltra1 – Redeem for ultra lucky boost
- FirstUpdate – Redeem for a boost
- Triple275k – Redeem for triple coin boost
- Ultra225k – Redeem for ultra lucky boost
- MoreCoins180k – Redeem for triple coin boost
- EzDiamonds150k – Redeem for triple coin boost
- Easy125k – Redeem for triple coin boost
- Triple80k – Redeem for triple coin boost
- Lucky50k – Redeem for super lucky boost
- Super25k – Redeem for 5K diamonds
- Release – Redeem for 1,000 diamonds