Roblox Project Ghoul codes (May 2022)

Will you choose to play as a ghoul or as a member of the CCG in Roblox Project Ghoul? As a ghoul, you no choice but to consume the flesh of humans, or other ghouls. However, as a member of the CCG, it’s your duty to bring these Ghouls to justice, and ensure they do not harm innocent citizens. It’s an ongoing war where you must choose a side to protect everyone potentially caught in the middle.

How to redeem Roblox Project Ghoul codes

When you want to redeem any of the codes for Roblox Project Ghoul, make sure to open up the game. Once you’re in the game, you want to click on the menu icon at the bottom of your screen. It’s underneath your account’s name. With the menu open, you can input any of the codes you want to use at the bottom. Click submit after you’ve typed it out to claim your reward.

All active codes

Easter – 15 free spins

– 15 free spins Noro! —Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

—Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts Nutcracker! —Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts

—Redeem for 20 Spins, Materials, Yen, and Boosts Sorry4Lags —Redeem for 1 hour of double XP & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN

—Redeem for 1 hour of double XP & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN AdamWorksHard —Redeem for 1 hour of double XP & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN

—Redeem for 1 hour of double XP & mats, 1.2k mats, 25 spins and 75k YEN StarcodeBenni —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins Sub2FloatyZone —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins Sub2BokTheGamer —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins Sub2Kakuja —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins NARUTOGHOUL30K —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins subtoAlphamisfits —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins KyleGotNoMaidens —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins Sub2JustYami —Redeem for 15 Spin

—Redeem for 15 Spin SubToJay —Redeem for 15 Spins

—Redeem for 15 Spins SubToKilik—Redeem for 15 Spins

Expired codes