Roblox Project XL codes (May 2022)
Boost your character beyond their limits.
Project XL is a massive Roblox game that’s initially quite daunting to get into, but it’s incredibly engrossing once you are. Many Roblox players switch over to playing it full-time because of just how much there is to do. Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together a list of codes that you can redeem for in-game rewards in this title.
How to redeem Roblox Project XL codes
- Launch Roblox Project XL
- Press the settings button on the left-hand side of the screen
- Select the “Code” button in the Settings menu
- Enter a working code and confirm it to redeem the reward
Working Roblox Project XL codes
This is a list of all the functional codes for Roblox Project XL. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem each one of these and claim the rewards you need.
- 3kLikes: Gain Double Mastery for 15 minutes
- 20kLikes: Gain Double Mastery for 20 minutes
- HerbalGibbon13: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP
- PyrusPlayer: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP
- blackstar6991MVP: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToKelvingts: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- Reaiah: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToJohntoon02: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToTheSalehm121: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- milan242: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
- SubToTaklaman: Get 30,000 Master XP plust double Mastery for 15 minutes