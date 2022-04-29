Roblox Project XL codes (May 2022)

Project XL is a massive Roblox game that’s initially quite daunting to get into, but it’s incredibly engrossing once you are. Many Roblox players switch over to playing it full-time because of just how much there is to do. Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together a list of codes that you can redeem for in-game rewards in this title.

How to redeem Roblox Project XL codes

Launch Roblox Project XL

Press the settings button on the left-hand side of the screen

Select the “Code” button in the Settings menu

Enter a working code and confirm it to redeem the reward

Working Roblox Project XL codes

This is a list of all the functional codes for Roblox Project XL. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem each one of these and claim the rewards you need.