Roblox Project XL codes (May 2022)

Boost your character beyond their limits.

Project XL is a massive Roblox game that’s initially quite daunting to get into, but it’s incredibly engrossing once you are. Many Roblox players switch over to playing it full-time because of just how much there is to do. Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, though, which is why we’ve put together a list of codes that you can redeem for in-game rewards in this title.

How to redeem Roblox Project XL codes

  • Launch Roblox Project XL
  • Press the settings button on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Select the “Code” button in the Settings menu
  • Enter a working code and confirm it to redeem the reward

Working Roblox Project XL codes

This is a list of all the functional codes for Roblox Project XL. Follow our short guide below to learn how to redeem each one of these and claim the rewards you need.

  • 3kLikes: Gain Double Mastery for 15 minutes
  • 20kLikes: Gain Double Mastery for 20 minutes
  • HerbalGibbon13: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP
  • PyrusPlayer: Provides 5,000 Mastery XP
  • blackstar6991MVP: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
  • SubToKelvingts: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
  • Reaiah: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
  • SubToJohntoon02: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
  • SubToTheSalehm121: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
  • milan242: Provides 30,000 Mastery XP
  • SubToTaklaman: Get 30,000 Master XP plust double Mastery for 15 minutes
