Roblox Ramen Simulator codes (May 2022)

As you can tell, ramen is the name of the game in Roblox Ramen Simulator. You eat ramen and sell it for coins, which you then use to buy new kinds of ramen. Along the way, you can earn pets and other goodies as well.

You can also use these codes here to help give yourself a little boost on your journey.

How to enter codes in Ramen Simulator

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of your screen. This will bring up a window to enter the codes. Just hit “Redeem” after and you’re done.

Roblox Ramen Simulator codes