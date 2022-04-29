Roblox Ro-Ghoul Codes (May 2022)

Codes in Roblox Ro-Ghoul are a great way to earn in-game currency, RC, experience, or useful items to assist in upgrading your character. Be sure to enter the codes in as soon as you can because codes tend to expire before you know it. To utilize in-game codes in Roblox Ro-Ghoul, you’ll have to follow these steps:

Launch the game, and bring up the chat window. Either press the ‘/’ key on your keyboard or select the area in the chat that says Click to Chat. Enter one of the codes found below.

Be sure to include the ‘!Code’ part at the beginning of each code, or else they will not work. The game will congratulate you with a Success notification if the code works — Here is the list of codes for October 2020.