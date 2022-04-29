Roblox Rocash codes (May 2022)

Rocash isn’t a Roblox game at all, but that doesn’t mean that you should ignore it. This handy tool will help you earn more Robux than you ever thought you could, allowing you to purchase whatever you want without spending a penny of real cash. In this guide, we’ve pulled together all the Rocash codes you’ll need to make your wallet feel considerably fatter.

How to redeem Roblox Rocash codes

Launch Rocash

Link your account with your Google account

Open the Account tab in the left-hand menu

Enter the code you wish to redeem

Confirm the code, and the reward will be redeemed to your account

Working Roblox Rocash codes

happy2021 – 2 Robux

– 2 Robux robloxian: Redeem this code to get 2 Robux

Expired Codes