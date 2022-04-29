Roblox RPG Simulator Codes (May 2022)

As one of the fastest-growing Roblox modes, Roblox’s RPG Simulator has taken the community by storm. Rather you want to raid with your friends or just level up on your own, RPG simulator has a little something for everyone. With the leaderboard being dominated by auto-clickers, it can feel daunting to get up the ranks and unlock unique items.

RPG Simulator Codes

These codes will give you tokens and gold that you can use to redeem special items. You can get items from pet boxes, gold shops, and aura chests. These codes will let you receive items faster than anyone without access to these codes.

How to redeem:

To redeem these codes, click on the Settings button and enter the code, then press Enter. These are case sensitive, so be careful. Make sure to use these codes as soon as possible as they could expire at any time. These rewards can only be redeemed once per character.

Active Codes

111K – Coins and tokens

– Coins and tokens 85KNice – 10,000 Coins and 500 Tokens

10,000 Coins and 500 Tokens groupPride – free aura (must be in a group)

free aura (must be in a group) COMP – Redeem for reward.

Expired Codes