Roblox Sled Simulator codes (May 2022)

Roblox Sled Simulator is a fun and exciting mode where you can hit the slopes any time of the year. The mode lets you zoom down a snow-covered mountain at fast speeds to earn money, upgrade your ride, and then hit the slopes again for even faster speeds.

It’s already a fun mode, but it can be even better by using some codes for extra rewards, coins, and more. We have a list of working codes below that you can use for even more frosty fun. This list will stay updated as more codes become available. Be sure to use them as soon as possible before they don’t expire so you don’t miss out on any snowy surprises.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Sled Simulator

Image via Roblox Corporation

Copy the redeem code from the list above. Open Roblox Sled Simulator. Go to Settings. Paste the code in the Enter Code box and press Enter to claim the reward.

Working Roblox Sled Simulator Codes

Image via Roblox Corporation

50klikes – Redeem for 10k Coins and Boost

– Redeem for 10k Coins and Boost 100kvisits – Redeem for a reward

Expired codes