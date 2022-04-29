Roblox Super Evolution codes (May 2022)
New working codes for Roblox Super Evolution.
In Roblox Super Evolution, the task is to play as Saiyan, and upgrade the character in terms of power to make it the strongest in the universe. It can be done easier and faster by getting free boosts using the redeem codes listed below to get to the top of the leaderboard.
Roblox Super Evolution Redeem Codes
Before redeeming the Super Evolution codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:
- FREEZA – Redeem for a reward
- booster – 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x3 a Boost
- 45KLIKES – 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost
- 65KLIKES – 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost
- 10MVISITS – 15 minutes of x2 Coin Boost and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost
- OOZARU – x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost
- BOSSISLAND – x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost
Expired Super Evolution codes
- DELAY – x5 Coin Boost and x2 Strength
- 30KLIKES – 5 minutes of x5 coins, 5 minutes of x2 Strength, and lots of Coins
- 10KLIKES – 5 minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost
- 250k – 5 minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost
How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Evolution
- Copy the redeem code from the list above.
- Open Roblox Super Evolution and find the Codes button present on the left side of the screen
- Click on it and paste the code there.
- Click on Confirm button to claim the reward.