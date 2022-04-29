Roblox Super Evolution codes (May 2022)

In Roblox Super Evolution, the task is to play as Saiyan, and upgrade the character in terms of power to make it the strongest in the universe. It can be done easier and faster by getting free boosts using the redeem codes listed below to get to the top of the leaderboard.

Roblox Super Evolution Redeem Codes

Before redeeming the Super Evolution codes, remember that some codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post:

FREEZA – Redeem for a reward

Redeem for a reward booster – 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x3 a Boost

– 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost and 5 minutes of x3 a Boost 45KLIKES – 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost

– 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost 65KLIKES – 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost

– 5 minutes of x2 Strength Boost and 5 minutes of x3 Coin Boost 10MVISITS – 15 minutes of x2 Coin Boost and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost

– 15 minutes of x2 Coin Boost and 15 minutes of x2 Strength Boost OOZARU – x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost

– x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost BOSSISLAND – x3 Coin Boost and x2 Strength Boost

Image via Sprinted

Expired Super Evolution codes

DELAY – x5 Coin Boost and x2 Strength

x5 Coin Boost and x2 Strength 30KLIKES – 5 minutes of x5 coins, 5 minutes of x2 Strength, and lots of Coins

5 minutes of x5 coins, 5 minutes of x2 Strength, and lots of Coins 10KLIKES – 5 minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost

– 5 minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost 250k – 5 minutes of Strength Boost and Coin Boost

How to redeem codes in Roblox Super Evolution