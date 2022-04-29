Roblox Survive the Killer codes (May 2022)
Can you escape?
Will you be able to make it to the end of the round in Survive the Killer, or are you the one hunting other players? For those attempting to run away from the monster, you have to work together with the other players to try and escape while the killer works their way through the map, trying to take out everyone. It’s a race against time. If you don’t work together, the killer is likely going to win every time.
How to redeem Survive the Killer Codes
You need to load into the game, Survive the Killer to redeem any of the available codes. When you log in, right at the bottom of the screen, there is a Twitter icon you can click to redeem any of the codes you want to use if they still work. After typing in the code, you need to hit the redeem button, and it should automatically go to you.
All active codes
- DESYNC – Broken Clock knife
- Lucky2022 – Cookie Cutter Slycer
Expired Codes
- CUPID2022 – V-Day flower blade
- STK2YEARS – Sprinkles birthday blade
- HAPPYNEWYEAR – Redeem for 2022 New Year
- SANTA – Redeem for Santa Hat Slycer
- 900M – Redeem for 900M Slycer
- 800M – Redeem for 800M Slycer
- jumpbug – Redeem for the Jumping Bug Knife
- 700M – Redeem for 700M Slycer
- PRIDE – Redeem for the Pride Knife
- cupid2021 – Heartbreaker Knife
- SPOOKY2020 – Hollowed Moon Knife
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS – Holiday Knife
- FULLMOON – Burlap Brute’s Chains
- CHEESE – Cheeseworth’s Chessy Chopper
- SAWBLADE – Sawblade’s Jigsaw Knife
- WhatsTheCode – 300k Knife
- ThatsALotOfVisits – Ribbons of Gold Knife
- DEVIOUS – Devious Dagger
- KILLERCRAZE – Happy’s Circus Knife, 50 Coins, 100 Xp
- CHUCKY – Chucky’s Rattle Knife
- SPOON – Spoon Knife
- MASHEDPOTATOES – Purple Pinstripe Knife
- TRADINGWHEN – Sunlit Glass Knife
- CRATESSOON – Patched Knife
- TEST – Test Knife
- 5MILLION – 100 Coins and 50 XP