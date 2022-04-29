Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator codes (May 2022)

Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator allows players to experience different Toy Worlds, take care of toy eggs and grow them. While the game is super fun to play, players will need to spend a lot of gems in order to do that, and with the normal egg hatching speed, it can take a lot of time for the toy to come out. In that case, you can redeem the codes that we have listed below to claim free gems, luck, rebirths and more.

How to redeem codes in Toy Clicking Simulator

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copy a code from the list above. Open Roblox Toy Clicking Simulator and go to the Menu tab from the right side of the screen. Click on the Twitter icon and paste the code you copied before. Hit the Redeem buttom to claim your reward.

Working Codes

Some of the Toy Clicking Simulator codes are account-specific and might not work for everyone. Also, try to redeem them as soon as possible, as they expire after a certain amount of time. Here is the list of the latest codes available as of the publication date on this post.