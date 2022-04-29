Roblox Treasure Quest codes (May 2022)

Do you want to explore a world full of treasure and adventure? Roblox Treasure Quest has everything you could want. There are epic stories to undertake, unique quests, treasure to steal, rewards, and bosses to fight if they get in your way. You and your friends can work together to earn new gear to fight even more powerful monsters, and earn a variety of useful items.

How to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes

When you’re ready to redeem any of the codes you have for Roblox Treasure Quest, jump into the game to get started. All you have to do is find the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen, and click on it. A small pop-up will appear, and you can type in any of the codes you want to redeem to receive beneficial items.

Active Treasure Quest codes

MONOLITHRETURNS – Redeem for a Luck Potion

– Redeem for a Luck Potion SPRING2022 – Redeem for a Luck Potion

– Redeem for a Luck Potion verycoolcode – Redeem for a Gold Potion

– Redeem for a Gold Potion SAUCE – Redeem for an XP Potion

– Redeem for an XP Potion RATIO – Redeem for a Gold Potion

– Redeem for a Gold Potion AMOGUS – Redeem for a Speed Potion

– Redeem for a Speed Potion QUIRKY – Redeem for a Lucky Potion

– Redeem for a Lucky Potion WHOASKED – Redeem for an XP Potion

– Redeem for an XP Potion BOOST – Redeem for a Gold Potion

– Redeem for a Gold Potion NOOB – Redeem for a Gold Potion

– Redeem for a Gold Potion ICYBOI – Redeem for an XP Potion

– Redeem for an XP Potion BOZO – Redeem for a Gold Potion

– Redeem for a Gold Potion STRONK – Redeem for a Damage Potion

– Redeem for a Damage Potion WHAT – Redeem for a Luck Potion

– Redeem for a Luck Potion DRIP – Redeem for a Speed Potion

– Redeem for a Speed Potion BLIZMID – Redeem for an Avalanche weapon

– Redeem for an Avalanche weapon PAUSE – Redeem for a Luck Potion

– Redeem for a Luck Potion POG – Redeem for XP Potion

– Redeem for XP Potion SECRET – Redeem for a Gold Potion

– Redeem for a Gold Potion WHAT – Redeem for a Luck Potion

Expired Treasure Quest codes