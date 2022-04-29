Roblox Treasure Quest codes (May 2022)
Treasure and quests await.
Do you want to explore a world full of treasure and adventure? Roblox Treasure Quest has everything you could want. There are epic stories to undertake, unique quests, treasure to steal, rewards, and bosses to fight if they get in your way. You and your friends can work together to earn new gear to fight even more powerful monsters, and earn a variety of useful items.
How to redeem Roblox Treasure Quest codes
When you’re ready to redeem any of the codes you have for Roblox Treasure Quest, jump into the game to get started. All you have to do is find the Twitter icon on the right side of the screen, and click on it. A small pop-up will appear, and you can type in any of the codes you want to redeem to receive beneficial items.
Active Treasure Quest codes
- MONOLITHRETURNS – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022 – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- verycoolcode – Redeem for a Gold Potion
- SAUCE – Redeem for an XP Potion
- RATIO – Redeem for a Gold Potion
- AMOGUS – Redeem for a Speed Potion
- QUIRKY – Redeem for a Lucky Potion
- WHOASKED – Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOOST – Redeem for a Gold Potion
- NOOB – Redeem for a Gold Potion
- ICYBOI – Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOZO – Redeem for a Gold Potion
- STRONK – Redeem for a Damage Potion
- WHAT – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- DRIP – Redeem for a Speed Potion
- BLIZMID – Redeem for an Avalanche weapon
- PAUSE – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- POG – Redeem for XP Potion
- SECRET – Redeem for a Gold Potion
Expired Treasure Quest codes
- SHOPUPDATE – Redeem for Speed Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH – Redeem for Luck Potion
- VACATION – Redeem for Unique Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021 – Redeem for XP Potion
- TQ2YEARS – Redeem for Two & Through
- 300MILLIONVISITS – Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots
- SUPERSUNNY – Redeem for Luck Potion
- MINESHAFT – Redeem for Hat Chest
- UPDATEHYPE – Redeem for Color Chest
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY – Redeem for luck potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021 – Redeem for XP potion
- REWRITE3 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion (NEW)
- REWRITE2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion (NEW)
- REWRITE1 – Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- THANKSFOR250M_1 – Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- KNIGHTMARE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKY – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAUNTED – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ABYSS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- samurai – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2hourluck – Redeem code for Luck Potions
- area51 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- plzgivemythical – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- summerishere – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ultimaterarity – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- imfeelinglucky – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- shoprevamp – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROTECTOR – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- FIERYFORTRESS – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- BIGBOOST – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- omgrobots – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- coralrevamp – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- naughty – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- nice – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- update14 – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- luckfordays – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- spookyseason – Redeem for a Luck Potion
- HYPERFROST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- COCONUT – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PALMTREES – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- GHOUL – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- XPPOTION – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update10 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update11 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- 2hourexp – Redeem code for XP Potions
- ufo – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update9 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- newdungeonhype – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ilovexp – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- METEORBLAST – Redeem for a XP Potion
- shellgrind – Redeem for a XP Potion
- summertime – Redeem for a XP Potion
- 2NEWABILITIES – Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE22 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE21 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- EGGHUNT2020 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE20 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- hi – Redeem for a XP Potion
- update19 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE18 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- junglerevamp – Redeem for a XP Potion
- icecold – Redeem for a XP Potion
- update16 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- winterishere – Redeem for a XP Potion
- peppermints – Redeem for a XP Potion
- update15 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- evenmorexp – Redeem for a XP Potion
- autumn – Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost2 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost – Redeem for a XP Potion
- pumpkincarving – Redeem for a XP Potion
- update12 – Redeem for a XP Potion
- SUNSHINE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND – Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- localization – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- blackbelt – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- givemelevels – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- happy4thofjuly – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- update7 – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- reepotion – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- endlessmode – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- i<3effects – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- randomeffect – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- anothereffect – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- hypehype – Redeem code for a Random Effect
- pearlhunt – Redeem for Random Effect
- ranoutofideas – Redeem for Random Effect
- king – Redeem code for Lightshow Effect
- cavesrevamp – Redeem for an Effect Potion
- newmonstershype – Redeem for a Random Reward
- bossanubis – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- newdungeon – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- desertcactus – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- officialrelease – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- update1 – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- treasure – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- freecoins – Redeem code for 500 Gold
- ilovesales – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- beefy – Redeem code for a Health Potion
- bestcostume – Redeem for a Health Potion
- purehealth – Redeem code for a Damage Potion
- trueninja – Redeem code for a Damage Potion
- puredamage – Redeem code for a Damage Potion
- stronk – Redeem code for a Damage Potion
- sinistereerie – Redeem for a Damage Potion
- ilovegold – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- goldrush – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- candyquest – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- yummycandy – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- SUMMERPART2 – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- update8 – Redeem code for 5 Backpack Slots
- i<3storage – Redeem code for 5 Backpack Slots
- extrastorage – Redeem code for 1 Backpack Slot
- 10storage – Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- ilovexmas – Redeem for 5 Backpack Slots
- BANKSLOTS – Redeem for 25 Bank Slots
- hugeupdatesoon – Redeem for 10 Bank Slots
- SPRINGTIME – Redeem for 10 Bank Slots
- THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem for 5 Backpack Slots
- freestorage – Redeem for 1 Backpack Slot
- newabilities – Redeem code for a Random Potion
- freepotion2 – Redeem code for a Random Potion
- randompotion – Redeem code for a Random Potion
- anotherpotion – Redeem code for a Random Potion
- alien – Redeem code for +1 Level
- i<3levels – Redeem code for +1 Level
- updatesoon – Redeem code for +1 Level
- update2 – Redeem code for +1 Level
- sugarquest – Redeem code for +1 Level
- levelup – Redeem code for +1 Level
- freelevel – Redeem code for +1 Level
- EASTER2020 – Redeem for +1 Level
- FREECOSMETIC – Redeem for White Mecha Cosmetic
- DREGGONSBREATH – Redeem for 4 Quest Skips
- questskips2 – Redeem for 4 Quest Skips
- questskips – Redeem for 4 Quest Skips
- LIVEOPS – Redeem for a XP Potion
- i<3candycorn – Redeem for 25 candy corn